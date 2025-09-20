  • home icon
"I just spat my water out" - Jeremy Pena and Cal Raleigh's girlfriends gush over Julio Rodriguez's partner Jordyn Huitema's stunning look in black

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 20, 2025 01:16 GMT
Julio Rodriguez (L), Jordyn Huitema (R) (Images from - Getty)

Currently batting .269 with 30 home runs and 93 RBIs, outfielder Julio Rodriguez has been one of the Seattle Mariners' most influential players this season. Earlier this year, the Dominican also earned his third career All-Star selection.

Just like Julio, his girlfriend, Jordyn Huitema, is also quite the athlete, having played soccer pretty much all her life. At the moment, Huitema also plies her trade in the city of Seattle, representing Seattle Reign FC of the National Women's Soccer League.

Though most of her social media acitivity pictures her in action on a soccer field, Huitema also shows off her refined fashion sense from time to time. On Friday, she took to Instagram to post a series of snaps sporting a stunning black dress.

"I just sit back and observe" Jordyn Huitema posted
Reacting to the post, fellow Mariners star Cal Raleigh's girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, and Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena's partner, Julia Grosso, left comments complimenting Jordyn.

"As we all sit back and observe this post👀🔥" Hannah Shimek commented
"I JUST SPAT MY WATER OUT OH MYYYYY😍😍😍" Julia Grosso commented
Screenshots of Julia Grosso and Hannah Shimek's comments on Jordyn Huitema's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@jordynhuitema)

Though Julio Rodriguez and Jeremy Pena play for rival teams, their girlfriends, Jordyn Huitema and Julia Grosso respectively, have played together on many occasions for the Canadian women's soccer team, and are quite close.

Both Julio Rodriguez and Jordyn Huitema are on course for a playoff spot in their respective sport

So far this season, both Julio Rodriguez and Jordyn Huitema have enjoyed successful seasons in their respective sport.

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners currently sit level with the Houston Astros at the top of the AL West. With only ten days of the regular season to go, they have a great chance of winning their division for the first time since 2001. Regardless of whether they end up winning the title or not, however, they are in a strong position to make it to the playoffs.

MLB: SEP 19 Mariners at Astros - Source: Getty

Jordyn Huitema and the Seattle Reign, on the other hand, currently sit seventh in the NWSL, with eight wins, six draws and six losses in the 20 games they have played so far. Teams that finish in the top eight at the end of the NWSL regular season end up progressing to the final series,.

bell-icon Manage notifications