"I know this is gonna sound racist" - Mookie Betts names the one dish he would cook for his guests

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was asked what dish he would cook for his guests if he had to cook it himself and the slugger said that it would be fried chicken.

Ad

The 32-year-old is well-known for taking good care of his body both during the MLB and the offseason. While he admits that he does not do too much of the cooking himself, Betts go-to dish to cook is fried chicken, despite the prejudice surrounding the dish.

In a recent interview with Jomboy Media, Betts was asked what the one dish he would cook if he had guests over was and he said:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"I know this is gonna sound racist but I'm just gonna go fried chicken. I'm gonna fry some chicken for you."

"My chef, he showed me how he fries his chicken. For everybody he's ever cooked it for, they adore it. It takes a day, you gotta brine it. It takes a day to brine. The next day, you gotta get it out, let it dry. It's a process but it's really good."

Ad

Mookie Betts started his MLB career with the Boston Red Sox in 2014 and soon became a core part of their lineup. In 2016 he made his first All-Star appearance, but 2018 was his best season in Boston, leading them to the World Series title while winning the AL MVP and the AL batting champion.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 and has since cemented his place as one of the best players in the major leagues. Despite missing the Tokyo Series due to a viral illness at the start of the 2025 season, Mookie Betts has bounced back strong. Over the last five games this season, the shortstop has a .300 average with 3 home runs and 6 RBIs.

Ad

Tommy Edman opens up on his chemistry with Mookie Betts as double-play partners

Since signing a five-year, $74 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, utility man Tommy Edman has featured as a second baseman so far this season. While completing an impressive 8-0 start to the MLB season, Edman has formed a strong partnership in the infield with shortstop Mookie Betts. Speaking to Jon Morosi on their chemistry, Edman said (via MLB Network):

Ad

"Everybody knows that Mookie is a great communicator. We talk through a lot of situations... In double plays especially, where we like the ball, where we like to be moving. It's been fun to talk through those things with him and I'm sure our chemistry will continue to build throughout the year."

Expand Tweet

While the Dodgers offence has been hugely impressive, their defence has also been a huge contributor to their early-season success. As they gear up to face the Philadelphia Phillies next, they will be hoping to continue their impressive winning streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback