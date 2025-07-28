"I know the real him" - Manny Machado hints at bad blood with Cardinals coach Jon Jay after fiery bench-clearing incident

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado and St. Louis Cardinals assistant coach Jon Jay don't like each other, which was evident in Saturday's game. In the ninth inning, for the second time in the game, Machado was hit by a pitch, leaving him angry as the benches cleared.As things got heated up, Jay came up to Machado and said \\something, leaving the Padres third baseman more riled up. He had to be restrained, but words came out of his mouth, and they weren't at all pleasant.After the game, while Machado refrained from revealing anything about his ongoing beef with Jay, he said:&quot;I know the real him. ... That’s between me and him. I ain’t trying to make you guys write a story. That’s between me and him, and we’ll figure it out ... don't come out there and start yapping your mouth.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to the Dugout report, the two were once close and are both from Miami. But something broke up their close bond, and the severed relationship affects both of them.After this in-game bench clearing, former MLB player and Machado's brother in law, Yonder Alonso, posted an image of a rat but later deleted the post.Manny Machado opens up on being hit twice in the same gameThe Padres third baseman took a fastball right to his elbow from Cardinals left-hander Matthew Liberatore. However, Manny Machado quietly walked up to first base as the umpire issued warnings.“The first one, obviously you kind of knew it was all coming, especially with what happened yesterday and the inning right before,” Machado said. “You kind of already know what’s going to happen. So you just take it, go to first, move on. We’re all good. … Then you get another one up and in.”In the ninth inning, Andre Granillo hit Machado by his inside pitch. This was the first time Machado was hit by a pitch twice in the same game. While Machado didn't blame Granillo for the hit by pitch, he took shots at Cardinals coach Jon Jay.“I know he probably doesn’t want to do that in that situation,” Machado said. “You see him, what he does, he kind of feels bad. (I’m) just pissed off, you know. It is what it is. There’s nothing to it. But then you’ve got somebody else coming up and yapping their mouth.”Manny Machado and the Pirates won the game 3-1, but the bench-clearing continued for the second straight game.