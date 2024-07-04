Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts unsure about Mookie Betts' future role despite versatile star's impending return

LA Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts has been out since he got injured playing against the Kansas City Royals on June 16. He suffered a fracture on his left hand after getting hit by a 98 mph heater from Royals' Dan Altavilla and since then he has been sidelined.

Though, still weeks away, questions about where Betts will play once he returns to the lineup and whether would he be playing shortstop were asked to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on "Dodgers Territory." Roberts was unsure regarding the placement of Betts in the lineup, with Ohtani doing well at leadoff.

"I think that, what I do feel with Mookie being out, I feel that breaking up Shohei and Freddie is something I'm going to do," Roberts told Alanna Rizzo. "I just think that we've seen it."

"Certainly teams are going to go with the lefty whenever they can and not have to pay a right-handed hitter tax, something that we're going to go away from once Mookie gets back. So to your question, is he going to hit leadoff? I don't know that yet."

The one lineup Roberts was confident in was having Mookie Betts to leadoff, followed by Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith and then finally at the clean-up spot Freddie Freeman.

Dave Roberts appreciative of Miguel Rojas playing well in Mookie Betts' absence

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers Credit: IMAGN

While answering the question of whether Mookie Betts will play shortstop once he returns, Dave Roberts sang praise of Miguel Rojas who is playing the position of shortstop in the absence of Betts. More so, given Rojas is swinging well, Roberts mentioned when the time comes, every combination will be considered.

“I don’t think anyone can debate the level of shortstop play from Miguel Rojas,” Roberts said, via Bill Plunkett of the O.C. Register. “So I think some of that is contingent on Mookie’s timeline … time of return, when he comes back, where Miggy is at physically and how things are going. But to your question – would I consider it? Absolutely.”

Rojas is slashing .297/.344/.446 this season so far, with three home runs and 19 RBIs.

On the flip side, Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes was confident with Mookie Betts resuming the shortstop role once he returns.

“We trust in Mook. He’s going to stay ready to play shortstop when he comes back,” Gomes said to Plunkett of the O.C Register. “I think it’s wait and see how it plays out. But we have full trust in Mookie being our shortstop. He’s just never a guy I would bet against.”

After the injury to Mookie Betts, Dave Roberts said it would take 6-8 weeks for the shortstop to return. With that, the projected date assuming a six-week return would be July 28 which is still more than three weeks away before the Dodgers are faced with deciding who to start between Rojas and Betts at shortstop.

