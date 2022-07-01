"I have known Casey since I was 18" - Derek Jeter speaks out in support of agent who allegedly hid Braves' offer to Freddie Freeman

Baseball executive and New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is the latest figure to get involved in the Freddie Freeman-Casey Close controversy. On Thursday, he sent a tweet in support of his old friend and trusted advisor.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter excel sports @excelsm A statement on behalf of Casey Close: A statement on behalf of Casey Close: https://t.co/HMRH6EhQOk I have known Casey since I was 18. Over the last 30 years, we have had our share of differences of opinion, but to this day, he remains a trusted advisor and friend. He is a man who values morals, integrity and above all else honesty and transparency. twitter.com/excelsm/status…

Close is known as one of baseball's most well-established agents and has managed some of the game's elite players. He now finds himself in the midst of a media storm and allegations that could severely damage his reputation.

The story escalated after Doug Gottlieb accused Close of witholding an offer from the Atlanta Braves to keep Freeman in Atlanta. Close rejected the accusations and has countered by saying that the Braves are creating a false narrative in relation to the negotiations.

Derek Jeter says Casey Close is a man of integrity, honesty and transparency

Fans' opinions on Casey Close is divided. He seems to be a polarizing figure at the moment. Many have come out in support of the agent and say he has always looked out for the interests of his clients while others feel differently.

Atlanta Braves fans, however, are furious. Some believe Close's antics and alleged unethical actions caused them to lose one of their all-time greats. Aside from Jeter, Close has managed some of baseball's biggest names, including Clayton Kershaw, Ryan Howard and Zack Greinke.

Molly Knight @molly_knight @ChadMoriyama No idea if it's true but if it is true it's extra shocking because Casey Close is trusted by guys like Clayton Kershaw and Derek Jeter because he's not a clown.

Freddie Freeman made the sudden decision this week to drop Casey Close and Excel Sports Management and is currently self-represented.

Freeman has put up solid numbers for the Dodgers this year, but this latest development seems to have him rattled. Rumors are swirling about trades and finding a better fit for the Dodgers All-Star first baseman. The fact that he is changing agents only adds fuel to the fire.

Amy Dash @AmyDashTV



Agent Casey Close Fires Back At The Atlanta Braves, Claims Team Is Spinning A "False Narrative" Regarding Freddie Freeman's Departure - LEAGUE OF JUSTICE Casey is not going to let this go. His rep is his livelihood. Braves better lawyer up.Agent Casey Close Fires Back At The Atlanta Braves, Claims Team Is Spinning A "False Narrative" Regarding Freddie Freeman's Departure - LEAGUE OF JUSTICE leagueofjustice.com/agent-casey-cl…

The Braves, meanwhile, are having a promising season. Matt Olson, who replaced Freeman at first base, has been one of their standout players. A reunion with his beloved Braves doesn't make much sense, but a lot of other teams would be interested in a trade. Freeman was drafted by the Braves in 2007 and spent 12 years with the organization moving to Los Angeles.

Derek Jeter only recently created his Twitter account (May 2022). His content has been light-hearted so far and he has avoided controversies. It will be interesting to see how the former Yankees shortstop will use the platform now if he gets more involved in trending and current baseball topics.

