  • "I was a late bloomer" - Clayton Kershaw details the moment he knew he was better than the average player

"I was a late bloomer" - Clayton Kershaw details the moment he knew he was better than the average player

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 22, 2025 00:58 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game - Source: Getty

Since making his big league debut in 2008, Clayton Kershaw has established himself as one of the best MLB pitchers.

With 11 All-Star selections, three NL Cy Young awards, an NL MVP award, and two World Series titles, among other honors, Kershaw is expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer after his retirement.

However, Kershaw said he wasn't a special talent growing up. Speaking to insider Chris Rose during the 2025 All-Star Week, Kershaw described himself as a "late bloomer."

"I was okay as a little kid, and I was kind of a late bloomer." Clayton Kershaw said [8:45]
Kershaw recalled the moment when he realized he may well be better than the average player.

"I was always okay, could throw the ball decent. But, not until maybe my sophomore year of high school did I think I could go to college and play, and then honestly, not until senior year [of college] did I think I might be able to do this for a job" Kershaw added
Clayton Kershaw urges the team to "play better" after disappointing series agains the Brewers

Being the defending World Series champions and boasting one of the most well-rounded squads in baseball, the Dodgers are a team fans expect to win every day. The players also hold themselves to a high standard and strive to win every game.

Things did not go to plan for the Dodgers over the weekend, as the Milwaukee Brewers came to LA and swept the NL West leaders. Speaking after the game, veteran Clayton Kershaw urged his teammates to put the disappointment behind them and "play better."

"I don't make anything of it. They beat us. We need to play better tomorrow," Kershaw said. "I don't. I don't have much to say. I'm going to get myself in trouble. So let's just, let's just call it."

Come the end of the year, Clayton Kershaw will be hoping to add yet another NL West and World Series title to his already stacked trophy cabinet.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
