"I was laughing sooo hard" "Watching this unfold live has been incredible" - MLB Twitter left in splits as New York Mets field reporter gets hounded after catching a foul ball during live broadcast

A New York Mets reporter, his first foul ball, and a bunch of envious fans - what could possibly go wrong?

During Game-one of Wednesday’s Pirates-Mets doubleheader, SportsNet New York reporter Steve Gelbs was determined to catch the first foul ball of his life. He was all set with a glove in his hand and made his way to an empty section of seats at PNC Park.

As luck would have it, Gelbs was successful in his mission, but he had to hold off a swarm of envious fans.

SNY @SNYtv



Special appearance by Bob from North Jersey, Mets fan since '62. @SteveGelbs GOT A BALLSpecial appearance by Bob from North Jersey, Mets fan since '62. 🚨 @SteveGelbs GOT A BALL 🚨Special appearance by Bob from North Jersey, Mets fan since '62. https://t.co/rijnjgdnlf

" 🚨 SteveGelbs GOT A BALL 🚨 Special appearance by Bob from North Jersey, Mets fan since '62." - SNY

Tommy Summer @SommyTummer @SNYtv @SteveGelbs Lol that was such a great segment. “You went glove first on a stationary ball!” @SNYtv @SteveGelbs Lol that was such a great segment. “You went glove first on a stationary ball!”

One fan, Bob - hailing from New Jersey and a Mets fan since 1962 - pleaded with Gelbs for the ball. He tried to make his case by saying that he has never caught one in his entire life.

David Randall @david1969322 @SNYtv @SteveGelbs Give Bob a ball and some Tylenol for all the pain the Mets have given him since 1962. @SNYtv @SteveGelbs Give Bob a ball and some Tylenol for all the pain the Mets have given him since 1962.

Gelbs, however, wasn’t particularly moved by Bob’s story.

“I’ve never gotten a ball in my life. I’m 35,” Gelbs responded to Bob.

“You’ve got a lot more years left to get one, Steve,” Bob replied.

Gelbs even seemed annoyed at one point as a few other fans remained persistent in their attempts to claim the ball.

He called for security, which left the commentary booth of Gary Cohen and New York Mets legend Keith Hernandez in splits. Fans on Twitter couldn’t hold back their laughter either.

Aaron Bates @ABates7078 @SNYtv @SteveGelbs MY STOMACH WAS CRAMPING I WAS LAUGHING SOOO HARD I LOVE THIS BOOTH @SNYtv @SteveGelbs MY STOMACH WAS CRAMPING I WAS LAUGHING SOOO HARD I LOVE THIS BOOTH

While Bob didn’t get to realize his life-long dream, at least he got airtime on national television.

“Well Bob, I’m sorry to tell you you did not get a foul ball but you did get on TV,” Gelbs said as the camera cut away.

Steve Gelbs did the right thing as the New York Mets cruised to victory

After his moment in the sun, Steve Gelbs did the right thing. He said:

“I’m going to hold onto this thing for the rest of this half inning and then I’m going to find a young kid and I’m going to give him the baseball."

As SNY headed for a commercial at the end of the inning, Gelbs kept his word and gave the ball to a kid in a Pirates jersey.

Gelbs and the entire New York Mets booth had a good day at the office.

The Mets won the first game 5-1, and the second game an astonishing 10-0 to complete a doubleheader sweep.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif