“I learned my lessons already” - Red Sox's Kenley Jansen opens up about trade rumors and uncertainty around his future

Boston Red Sox star and veteran closer Kenley Jansen became the hot topic of trade rumors before the trade deadline. However, him reporting to spring training fizzled out rumors as Jansen is now set to adorn the Boston Red again for the upcoming season.

Jansen, seen by some as an elite professional, spoke about how he reacted to the rumors that the Red Sox had investigated his trade market. They had reportedly done so with the hope of sealing a deal for some young pitchers to increase the depth of their bullpen.

Sharing how he reacted to the reported news, Jansen said:

"Well, for me, I just spent time with my family, knowing that I tried to be the best dad I can be, and bringing them to school and making sure I worked out in the morning and did all my stuff."

He added:

"Just keep my mind off. At the end of the day, I love this game, and this is where I'm at right now, and I'm always going to invest my time wherever I am. To me, just focus on the fact I’m here and I signed here for two years, and I’m going to try to do everything to improve this ballclub."

Jansen is stipulated to hit free agency next offseason but he has vowed to give his best for the Red Sox for the upcoming season. He will be sidelined from pitching during the first week of the spring training due to a slight strain in his right lat.

Kenley Jansen was asked how extensively he followed the trade rumors linked to his name online. Jansen replied:

“I learned my lessons already; you don’t do that anymore. You don't go make comments. You’ve got to have your own life and see what's in front of you and enjoy the blessings that I have, what's in front of me, which is my family. So now that I'm here, I'm focused. I don't like to lose. I like to win. We have to get ready to win ballgames.”

The Red Sox management is happy to have Kenley Jansen on board for the 2024 season

The Boston Red Sox have unequivocally said that they will place a high priority on the development of their youthful core via their farm system in 2024. Therefore, if Craig Breslow can acquire prospects or a young major leaguer who can fill another need, it might make sense to part ways with Jansen.

A portion of Kenley Jansen's $16 million salary could have been released, which would have aided Boston in roster optimisation.

Addressing Jansen's situation, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said:

"I think where we stand is, he's on this team, and he is an All-Star-caliber closer who's had an incredible career, and we're happy for that. We have talented players on our team that are potentially of interest to others. But as of right now, we're excited about what he brings, what the back end of our bullpen brings and the depth that we have down there."

