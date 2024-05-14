"I let the team down” - Edwin Diaz reflects on second blown save in less than 2 weeks as Phillies defeat Mets in extra inning

New York Mets star closer Edwin Diaz gave up a RBI hit in the 10th inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It was a second save opportunity he squandered in less than two weeks.

With the series opener between the two teams tied at 4-4 at the end of the ninth inning, New York's star closer was brought on to save the game, but he failed to do so as they fell to a 5-4 defeat. The Mets seemed to fall apart in the last two innings, allowing the Phillies to make a late comeback.

Diaz, who was at the heart of it, said after the game:

"Today wasn't a good day for me. I let the team down. Reid-Foley got the loss, but I count it as me because I came in with a two-run lead and blew it."

Edwin Diaz was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 2012 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2016.

He soon established himself as the Mariners' closer and had a breakthrough season in 2018, winning several indivdual awards. Having established himself as one of the best closers in the league, he was signed by the Mets ahead on the 2019 season.

This season, Diaz has struggled to in clutch situations when the team needed him, and Monday night was a repeat of the same. The Mets entered the ninth inning with a 4-2 lead, a good position for the pitcher to secire the win.

However, he allowed Bryce Stott a solo homer, and a hit by pitch resulted in another cheap run, taking the game to extra innings. This is the second time that the Puerto Rican has blown a save in the last four games.

Edwin Diaz reveals he's reconsidering his position regarding playing in the 2026 WBC

After Edwin Diaz and the Puerto Rican team were knocked out of the 2023 World Baseball Classic in the quarterfinals, some fans reportedly mistreated his brother Alexis, who was also part of the team.

After the incident, the two brothers announced that they will not participate in the 2026 WBC.

However, in a recent interview ahead of a New York Mets game, Diaz said that he's reconsidering his position and will make a final decision when the time. Since he announced his desire to skip the WBC, several of his teammates have publicly encouraged him to reconsider his decision.

