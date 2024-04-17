Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday has been the talking point in the MLB since he was drafted as the first overall pick in 2022. He received an $8.19 million signing bonus, which was the highest for any high schooler in the big leagues.

Recently, Jackson Holliday was part of a Q&A session with Play Ball, which is a weekly third-minute episode broadcast by the MLB Network that showcases MLB stars giving valuable lessons to up-and-coming baseball aspirants and getting involved in fun-filled activities with and for kids.

He was asked, What's a non-baseball skill you have always wanted to learn? Jackson Holliday replied:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would like to be better at golf. I think that's the skill that probably most baseball players want to have. But I'd like to be better at it."

Take a look at the video here:

After the draft, he was assigned to the Norfolk Tides, which are the AAA affiliates of the Orioles, immediately. Many touted Holliday to make his MLB debut on the 2024 Opening Day, but Baltimore yet again assigned him to the minor leagues after the spring training.

Soon, he received the much-anticipated call from the Orioles organization as they took up his contract from the minor leagues barely two weeks into the 2024 MLB regular season, and he made his debut on April 10, 2024, against the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park.

Jackson Holliday had a slow start to his MLB career but raked in his first major league hit on Sunday

When the pressure to play in the big leagues is as high as it was for Jackson Holliday, you are bound to feel a little overwhelmed when playing in the dirt wearing the MLB organization's uniform.

Holliday struggled in his first few at-bats and couldn't rake in a single big league hit, after which he was dropped for game 2 from the Baltimore Orioles starting lineup against the Brewers on Saturday.

However, Jackson was given a chance in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. He had his first hit towards the right field at home in Camden Yards in front of a packed Baltimore crowd cheering him on.

Jackson Holliday is just 20 years old but with the talent and skills that he possesses, he should surely shine for the birds soon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback