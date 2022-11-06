Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has taken the world by storm since entering the league in 2019. The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman and two-time All-Star has hit 80 home runs in his past two seasons and has been in talks for the MVP Award. He's turned the Blue Jays into a real contender in the AL East.

His contract with Toronto is set to expire in 2025, and some have started to wonder what may be Vlad's next move. You can certainly cross off ever playing in the Yankees' pinstripes. He expressed his hatred for the New York Yankees in a recent interview.

"I like to play in New York. I like to kill the Yankees. I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead." said Vladimir Guerroro Jr.

He sure does love to play against the Yankees. In his career, he has hit .289, with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs. In April, he defeated the Yankees almost by himself. He hit three home runs to give the Blue Jays a 6-4 win over New York in the Bronx.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is establishing himself as one of the best young players in the league. He was the runner-up AL MVP behind Shohei Ohtani for the 2021 season. He led the league in home runs that year with 48 and also led the league in runs with 123 that year.

He didn't have the year he had in '21 this year, but it was still a great year. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit 32 home runs for the Blue Jays with 97 RBIs, ranking him 15th across MLB in both categories.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays didn't have the year they were hoping for

Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game 2

Vlad Jr. and the Blue Jays had high hopes for the 2022 season. They were ready to make the season a "movie," but things fell short.

They finished the season with a record of 92-70, which was good enough for second place in the AL East. They took the number one AL Wild Card spot for the postseason.

They took on the Seattle Mariners in the Wild Card round and got swept in two games. It was a tough way for their season to end.

The Toronto Blue Jays will look to redeem themselves next season. They will be out for blood next year.

