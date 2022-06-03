"I live in San Francisco" - San Francisco Giants skipper Gabe Kapler on Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, refuses to predict the champions 

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler was asked about the Golden State Warriors being in the NBA Finals yesterday. When asked if he was going to be watching, Kapler responded by saying, "I live in San Francisco" and that, of course, he would be watching. However, he refused to give a prediction for the outcome of the game.

Evan Webeck @EvanWebeck Gabe Kapler said "of course" he's paying attention to the Warriors in the Finals. "I live in San Francisco." But declined to offer any predictions. Gabe Kapler said "of course" he's paying attention to the Warriors in the Finals. "I live in San Francisco." But declined to offer any predictions.

"Gabe Kapler said 'of course' he's paying attention to the Warriors in the Finals. 'I live in San Francisco.' But declined to offer any predictions." - @Evan Webeck

The Golden State Warriors just beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, and now play the Boston Celtics in a seven-game set in the NBA Finals.

San Francisco Giants manager will not predict outcome for Golden State Warriors

You would think that the manager for the other hometown team might make a comment in support of the Golden State Warriors in this time. However, Gabe Kapler refused to say anything about the outcome of the series. This is possibly because he thinks the Boston Celtics are going to win. Long before managing the San Francisco Giants, Kapler played a majority of his baseball career with the Boston Red Sox, so maybe he is supporting the Celtics in the NBA Finals, and he just did not want to be public about it.

Story continues below ad

Gabe Kapler has been recieving a lot of media attention recently, primarily because he has not been standing for the U.S. National Anthem following the tragic Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Kapler is advocating for more gun control, and he said he does not agree with the state of the country as of right now.

ABC7 News @abc7newsbayarea #SFGiants manager @GabeKapler wrote that he is "not okay with the state of this country" after the school shooting in #Texas and that he doesn't plan on taking the field for the national anthem "until I feel better about the direction of our country." abc7news.com/sports/san-fra… #SFGiants manager @GabeKapler wrote that he is "not okay with the state of this country" after the school shooting in #Texas and that he doesn't plan on taking the field for the national anthem "until I feel better about the direction of our country." abc7news.com/sports/san-fra…

"#SFGiants manager @GabeKapler wrote that he is 'not okay with the state of this country' after the school shooting in #Texas and that he doesn't plan on taking the field for the national anthem 'until I feel better about the direction of our country.'" - @ABC7 News

Story continues below ad

On the baseball side of things, Kapler is managing the San Francisco Giants well, so far, this season. The Giants currently have a 30-20 record, just three games behind the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers. In a very tough division, Kapler, also, won National League Manager of the Year for the 2021 MLB season, and is looking to back that up for this year.

It is odd that Kapler refused to predict the outcome of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals. Maybe it is because he is not really into basketball, or maybe he is secretly rooting for Boston. Either way, the coach of the San Francisco Giants should really come out and support the hometown team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far