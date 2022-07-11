"I’ll f*****g drive Gallo to the airport and pick up Benintendi" "Anyone with a brain knows this makes sense" - New York Yankees fans react to potential trade rumors for 2022 MLB All-Star Andrew Benintendi

Andrew Benintendi was recently chosen to the 2022 MLB All-Star team for the American League. The Kansas City Royals outfielder has batted .317/.389/.790 with 35 RBIs this season.

The former Red Sox man has been one of the brighter spots in an otherwise rebuilding Kansas City squad. With nothing to play for this season, it seems like they are trying to find suitors for the outfielder.

Drbaseball21 @drbaseball21 @BarstoolHubbs I’ll fucking drive Gallo to the airport and pick up Benintendi @BarstoolHubbs I’ll fucking drive Gallo to the airport and pick up Benintendi

Benintendi has been involved in trade talks with the New York Yankees ever since the first month of the season.

Fans have been clamoring for the 28-year-old to play for the Bombers even though he made a name for himself in Boston.

One of the biggest factors to the talks has been the underwhelming performance of Joey Gallo. The two-time All-Star landed in New York on trade deadline day last season and has looked iffy ever since.

The Yankees don't necessarily have problems in the outfield given the depth of their squad. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, both of whom will start the All-Star Game, have been superb for the Yankees this year.

Benintendi's inclusion seems nothing more than insurance.

New York Yankees fans anticipate the arrival of Andrew Benintendi

One thing that has been made clear by several New York Yankees fans is that they want Andrew Benintendi in and Joey Gallo out.

With the Yankees' high standards of play this year, fans' frustrations regarding Gallo's play have been understandable.

saltymedic1010 @JohnRob16228364 @mlbtraderumors Gallo being horrible gives me so much pleasure @mlbtraderumors Gallo being horrible gives me so much pleasure

It's already settled that Benintendi won't be a slugger-type bat but will instead be a contact hitter for the Bombers.

Benintendi's 14.2% strikeout rate is far better than the league's 22.2% strikeout rate average.

The Yankees won't lose much from this deal, especially at the moment. Both players will be free agents at season's end, and Benintendi has an even cheaper contract than Gallo.

Benintendi's stands at $8.5 million, while Gallo's is at $10.275 million.

Rob Hernandez @RobHern10772179 @JonHeyman I can’t wait for this dude to be out of here. Not made for the Big Apple or the spot light. Get whatever for him ! @JonHeyman I can’t wait for this dude to be out of here. Not made for the Big Apple or the spot light. Get whatever for him !

Gallo has also struggled this year. He is batting just .166 with an OPS of .629 with 10 homers and 21 RBIs. He has been wildly inconsistent and made some blunders in the outfield, considering he was a two-time Gold Glover.

It seems that this won't be a direct trade, however. The Royals want some prospects for Andrew Benintendi. Meanwhile, the Yankees will look for other contending teams who are willing to gamble on Joey Gallo.

