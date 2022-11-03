The Houston Astros have achieved a feat that has only been previously done once in World Series history - a no-hitter. Houston's pitching staff combined for the the shutout of the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series, tying it at two apiece.

The combined no-hitter is just the second in World Series history and the third overall in MLB postseason history. Don Larsen pitched a perfect game in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic, while Phillies legend Roy Halladay shut down the Cincinnati Reds for a no-hitter in Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS.

Houston Astros fans could not help but gush over the historic achievement and of course, a sigh of relief that their team has tied up the World Series. One of them tweeted:

"I'll fight anyone that says this isn't the best pitching staff of the last decade."

Here are some of the reactions:

Starter Cristian Javier was sensational with six innings of two walk and nine-strikeout baseball. Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly held the fort down to complete the historic combined shutout.

The historic game by the Astros pitching staff is the second postseason no-hitter at Citizens Bank Park since Halladay in 2010. It is also their second overall no-hitter this season. The first, coincidentally, had Cristian Javier start the game as well.

Houston Astros' two no-hitters in a season

Out of the 319 official no-hitters in MLB history, the Houston Astros have been responsible for 19 of those occurrences. Of those 19, four have been recorded by the Astros in the last three years.

Just earlier this season, with Cristian Javier as the starter, the Astros blanked the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium during a regular-season match on June 25. In Game 4 of the World Series, with Javier as the starter once more, they recorded just the second (albeit combined) no-hitter in World Series history.

No team has thrown two no-hitters in the same season since the Houston Astros did it back in 2019. Before the Astros' pitching staff achieved the feat, Josh Beckett and Clayton Kershaw threw two no-hitters for the LA Dodgers in the span of three weeks in 2014.

Poll : 0 votes