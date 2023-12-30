"I'll forever be a fan" "Ain't liking this move ngl" - Braves fans aren't happy over losing Vaughn Grissom to Red Sox as part of Chris Sale trade

The Boston Red Sox are acquiring infield prospect Vaughn Grissom from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for veteran pitcher Chris Sale. The two teams agreed to the deal early Saturday afternoon.

Per Alex Speier, Boston is also sending $17 million to help cover part of Sale's $27.5 million salary for the 2024 season. It is a surprising move that rocked the baseball world.

This marks the end of Sale's six-year run with the Red Sox. Unfortunately, he could not stay healthy after signing his extension in 2019, and the team could not deal with another injury-riddled season.

Boston now gets an infield prospect who didn't have a clear path to the big leagues. And with the moves Atlanta made this winter so far, his path to playing became more uncertain.

One fan posted:

"Fr gonna miss this guy. I know there wasn't a clear spot for him here, but dude plays with heart, and was kind every time I met him. I'll forever be a Grissom fan, no matter where he plays!"

Another fan posted:

"Ain't liking this move ngl."

Braves fans wished Grissom on his new journey with Boston on social media. While he did not see much action, he was somebody the fanbase thought would be a cornerstone of the future.

Grissom's first career hit and home run came at Fenway against the Red Sox. Now, he will get more chances and playing time in Boston.

While Braves fans will miss Vaughn Grissom, they got a great pitcher (when healthy)

Chicago White Sox v Boston Red Sox.

Although losing Vaughn Grissom stings, Chris Sale is coming off his best season since 2019. He appeared in 20 games, compiling a 6-5 record with a 4.30 earned run average on 102.2 innings of work. It was the first time he went over the 100-inning mark since 2019.

The Braves have a solid rotation with Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Charlie Morton. Now, they get one of the most dominant lefties in the game.

Although at the backend of his career, he is still above average. The only question is, can he stay healthy for the entire season?

From 2020 to 2022, Sale only through 48.1 innings. Tommy John, a rib injury and a broken left pinkie have severely cost him time. If Sale can stay healthy, he will be a significant player for a contending team.

