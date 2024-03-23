"I'll forever regret what happened" - Ex-Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling on stepping aside from '04 WS celebration honoring Tim Wakefield

The Boston Red Sox have decided to commemorate the 2004 World Series win on April 9 on their home Opening Day. They will also honor the late Boston Hall of Famer Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy, during the ceremony.

As per a press release, all the members who contributed to the 2004 milestone are invited to attend the ceremony, including former Red Sox ace Curt Schilling. However, MassLive.com reported that Schilling declined to attend the event next month.

He decided not to attend the ceremony to avoid spoiling the special day for the Wakefield family, following the issues they had last spring which Schilling greatly regrets to date.

“No, I don’t. Not this time,” Schilling replied to a fan comment asking him to participate in the festivities before the home Opening Day on from his Facebook page. (via MassLive.com)

“Let the focus be on 04 and Wakey and Stacey (sic). I’ll forever regret what happened but I cannot in good conscience put myself (sic) in a position that would detract from the recognition that team and the Wakefields deserve.”

Schilling played for four seasons in Boston during the latter years of his career. Before retiring from the MLB, he won two more World Series rings with the Red Sox, sharing the mound with Tim during both of these career-highlighting occasions.

Curt Schilling’s indecency in expressing himself wasn’t well received by fans

Last September, on his podcast, ‘The Curt Schilling Baseball Show’, Curt Schilling shared his support and prayed for Tim and Stacy Wakefield.

“Tim Wakefield is sick,” Schilling said, according to MassLive.com. “I want Tim and Stacy to know obviously we’re praying for them, we’re thinking of them.”

However, the news of their illness was not made public out of privacy concerns and Schilling shared it without consent. Later, the Red Sox management contacted the couple and issued a statement with their approval.

Schilling faced a lot of backlash from fans for making the deeply personal health issue public. Tim Wakefield died at the age of 57, a few weeks after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Stacy, after reportedly battling with pancreatic cancer, died last month on Feb. 28.

