"I'll take Max's side every time" - Buck Showalter refuses to blame Max Scherzer for 'sticky stuff' controversy during Mets tenure

Max Scherzer is undoubtedly one of the notable veteran pitchers in the league. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is coming off his second World Series title with the Texas Rangers.

Despite his incredible achievements, his stint with the New York Mets is probably one he wants to forget. The 39-year-old was suspended for a sticky stuff violation. While pitching against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was ejected for having rosin on his glove.

In a recent interview with Foul Territory, former Mets manager Buck Showalter talked about Scherzer's ejection. He said that multiple pitchers, including Max Scherzer, are afraid to throw the ball, as it can be too challenging to grip at times.

"I'll take Max's side on this every time," Showalter said.

"People that have actually been in the game and have pitched don't understand how challenging it is," Showalter continued.

Showalter added that it's difficult for pitchers to chase velocity and hold the ball well enough. According to Showalter, pitchers lack command of the ball because they can't grip it as he extended his support and refused to blame the veteran for sticky stuff.

When will Max Scherzer be able to pitch again?

Scherzer dealt with injuries towards the end of the last season. He underwent surgery for a herniated disk and is keen to resume workouts, but it might take a while for him to start pitching.

The right-hander might not be able to pitch until June or July. The Rangers will need to fill his spot and hope that he returns strong for the second half of the season. His tenure with the Mets was not remarkable, as he held a 4.01 ERA with a 9-4 record in 2023.

He has been better for the Rangers with a 4-2 record and a 3.20 ERA. The eight-time All-Star won his first World Series title with the Washington Nationals. He also pitched two no-hitters and is a crucial pitcher on the Rangers' starting rotation.

Despite being at the tail end of his career, he's a top-class pitcher with excellent pitching abilities. He's one of the renowned pitchers in the history of major league baseball, so the Rangers will look forward to him as they enter the 2024 season.

