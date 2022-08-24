"I have lost so much love from people. I have failed." - San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. shows remorse in first press conference since being suspended for PED use

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. held his first press conference this afternoon after being suspended for 80 games for PED use. Tatis discussed various topics regarding his future and the regrets of his decisions.

Fernando Tatis Jr: "I'm truly sorry…I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I have failed."

The San Diego Padres shortstop later stated that there is nobody to blame except himself for his actions.

"There's no other one to blame but myself…I made a mistake."



"I'm going to remember how this feels, and I'm not going to put myself in this position ever again. I know I have a lot of love I have to gain back. I have a lot of work to do, it's going to be a very long process."

Tatis continued by discussing his need for maturing and learning from his mistakes.

"Tatis continues: 'I'm learning, I'm maturing.'" - Darnay Tripp

Fernando Tatis Jr. needs to work hard to gain respect and trust back from the San Diego Padres and their fans

Fernando Tatis Jr. will be facing an 80-game suspension, which will make him ineligible to play for the rest of the season. He certainly seemed remorseful in his press conference, but as General Manager A.J. Preller stated, "It's one thing to say it. You have to start by showing it with your actions."

BREAKING: Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. violated Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy and is facing a suspension, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN.

Tatis will be ineligible for the postseason on top of missing a portion of the 2023 season as well.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will be suspended for 80 games, MLB announced. The suspension will cover the remainder of this season and will render him ineligible for the postseason. It will continue into the beginning of next year. On the verge of returning, he's done for the year.

Tatis obviously regrets his decision, but he will have a long road of gaining trust back with not only his teammates, but with the fans of the San Diego Padres. The young superstar needs to take accountability for his actions as he looks to erase this dark cloud over his name.

