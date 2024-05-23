"I love a hyped up Josh Hader" - Maria Hader celebrates Astros star husband's classic display in Astros' win over Angels

Houston Astros closer Josh Hader was lights out in a tight win over the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of the series. The lefty fireballer was spotless in a two-inning appearance, striking out four LA batters in a tight 6-5 extra-inning win for Houston.

The brilliant outing pushed Hader's record to 3-3 this year with six saves and a 4.09 ERA. With the win, the Astros solidified their footing in the AL West, having won eight of their last 10 games.

After the match, Josh's wife Maria went to social media site Instagram to celebrate her husband's dominant victory.

Maria Hader/INSTAGRAM

"I love a hyped up Josh Hader" - Maria captioned her story.

The two squads went blow-for-blow in the hotly-contested American League West that went to overtime. Luis Rengifo opened the scoring for the Angels in the top of the first with a two-run blast. Kyle Tucker would answer back for Houston with a solo home run—he would also homer in the seventh inning giving him an MLB-best 17th home run of the year.

Both teams would exchange scores and with the game tied at 5-5 in the bottom of the 10th inning, 2022 World Series MVP Jeremy Peña hit a line drive that drove in Kyle Tucker to finish the match at 6-5.

Josh Hader's son links up with Alex Bregman's child

The MLB offseason is a time for players and families to bond. During Spring Training this year, the son of then-newly acquired Josh Hader, Lucas, spent fun experiences with Alex Bregman's son Knox.

Accompanying the duo were their mothers, Maria and Reagan, respectively. The two roamed the Bregman residence, shared snacks and played together. The young duo were also spotted in a spring training game involving their dads while showing their full support. In the same game that the children attended Houston came away with a 9-6 win against St. Louis.

Both Lucas' and Knox's fathers play a starring role for the Astros. The team started through a rough patch as they did during Spring Training but has since gained ground in the American League West.

