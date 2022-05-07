"I love seeing athletes from the same city supporting each other in their sports" "That's what having the best record in Baseball in New York does for you" - Three New York Yankees stars take in a hockey game, fans react to their beer chugging

The New York Yankees have plenty of reasons to celebrate, and celebrate they did at Madison Square Garden while watching a New York Rangers playoff game. With the best record in the American League, and being 2.5 games ahead of their nearest division rival, three New York Yankees superstars got to attend a hockey game as fans.

Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and D.J. LeMahieu were the three MLB players in the crowd, and when spotted, they honored the tradition of downing your drink immediately.

Tim and Friends, a Canadian sports talk show, posted the clip of the moment, with a light-hearted jab thrown in for good measure.

Tim and Friends @timandfriends Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, and DJ LeMahieu chug... one full beer between the three of them Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, and DJ LeMahieu chug... one full beer between the three of them https://t.co/u8cDDJoiZO

This moment quickly went viral and received a myriad of responses, mostly positive but with some hilarious roasts thrown in as well.

New York Yankees stars were all over Twitter after the hockey game

Now the Yankees celebrate in any arena, not just the dugout.

The New York Yankees are one of the biggest franchises in any sport on the planet, so it's no surprise that their players generate a multitude of reactions online.

This user, Matt Lou, was thrilled by what he saw.

RealMattLou @MattLouM @timandfriends How can you help but to love these guys? @timandfriends How can you help but to love these guys?

This user loved seeing the city comraderie that was on display!

T.J. Smith @TJSmith61 @timandfriends I love seeing athletes from the same city supporting each other in their sports. I think it is all positive for the city and the athletes. @timandfriends I love seeing athletes from the same city supporting each other in their sports. I think it is all positive for the city and the athletes.

Since this did happen at a hockey game, Canadians were quick to chime in on what they may have been drinking.

Lounsbury 38 @Hensen2338 @timandfriends Let’s not forget it’s likely some sad excuse of American beer @timandfriends Let’s not forget it’s likely some sad excuse of American beer

For every doubting Canadian, there was a proud New Yorker there to weigh in.

Stephen Nixon @Stephen28157618 @APOOCH I love it. That's what having the best record in Baseball in NY does for you. @APOOCH I love it. That's what having the best record in Baseball in NY does for you.

The fit of Anthony Rizzo with the New York Yankees was also noted by this user.

"Anthony Rizzo was born to play in New York!" - @ Left Coast Lazy

Doug is predicting a dropoff in performance from these stars, so he has some friendly advice for the next New York Yankees game.

"Bet on the Texas Rangers to win tomorrow" - @ Doug

This user was not impressed by the beer chugging skills on display.

"What is this, amateur hour? (gif)" - @ +NA

This viral moment at the New York Rangers second playoff game got attention from all over the baseball world, and was a great showing of city pride from the three baseball players.

