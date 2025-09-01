“I’m not able to perform” - Mets’ Kodai Senga opens up about physical struggles and frustration amid push for rotation spot

Kodai Senga started the 2025 season with a dazzling 1.47 ERA over his first 13 starts, earning All-Star buzz and anchoring the New York Mets atop the MLB. A right hamstring strain landed him on the injured list in mid-June, though, and since then, he has been unable to regain his excellence.After returning to the mound post-injury, Senga's ERA has ballooned to 5.90 over nine starts, with an even scarier 6.56 ERA since the All-Star break, raising questions about his rotation spot heading into the final month of the regular season.On Sunday, Senga made his latest start, pitching 4.2 innings for five earned runs on seven hits and two walks while also striking out six against the Miami Marlins. Frustration was clearly visible in his post-game words.&quot;There are some parts of my body that aren't moving the way I want it to,&quot; Senga said (via an interpreter). &quot;At the same time, I'm out there, and I'm competing. It's a fine line, and it's tough for me, because I'm out there, but I'm not able to perform.&quot;Mets manager Carlos Mendoza on Kodai Senga's futureHeading into the final month of the season, the Mets are holding on to the final NL wildcard spot, with a 73-64 record. The Cincinnati Reds are chasing them but are 4.0 games behind, which means the Mets can't afford to take any game lightly, which could require removing Kodai Senga from the rotation.After Sunday's 5-1 loss, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Senga seems to be a &quot;completely different pitcher&quot; after coming off from injury. While talking about whether he will make his next start, Mendoza said:“We’ve been trying to fix him for quite a bit now. Some discussions on what’s next for him.”Mets field reporter Steve Gelbs shared Mendoza's comments while raising questions on who could replace Senga on the six-man rotation.&quot;Will be interesting to see what the Mets decide with Senga,&quot; Gelbs wrote. &quot;These comments make it seem possible he doesn’t make his next start. If that happens, do they go with Sproat? Megill? Or just shift back to a five-man rotation?&quot;Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbsLINKWill be interesting to see what the Mets decide with Senga. These comments make it seem possible he doesn’t make his next start. If that happens, do they go with Sproat? Megill? Or just shift back to a five-man rotation?It remains to be seen what the Mets decide to do with Kodai Senga.