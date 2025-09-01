  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “I’m not able to perform” - Mets’ Kodai Senga opens up about physical struggles and frustration amid push for rotation spot

“I’m not able to perform” - Mets’ Kodai Senga opens up about physical struggles and frustration amid push for rotation spot

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 01, 2025 04:05 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals - Source: Imagn
Mets’ Kodai Senga opens up about physical struggles and frustration amid push for rotation spot - Source: Imagn

Kodai Senga started the 2025 season with a dazzling 1.47 ERA over his first 13 starts, earning All-Star buzz and anchoring the New York Mets atop the MLB. A right hamstring strain landed him on the injured list in mid-June, though, and since then, he has been unable to regain his excellence.

Ad

After returning to the mound post-injury, Senga's ERA has ballooned to 5.90 over nine starts, with an even scarier 6.56 ERA since the All-Star break, raising questions about his rotation spot heading into the final month of the regular season.

On Sunday, Senga made his latest start, pitching 4.2 innings for five earned runs on seven hits and two walks while also striking out six against the Miami Marlins. Frustration was clearly visible in his post-game words.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"There are some parts of my body that aren't moving the way I want it to," Senga said (via an interpreter). "At the same time, I'm out there, and I'm competing. It's a fine line, and it's tough for me, because I'm out there, but I'm not able to perform."
Ad

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza on Kodai Senga's future

Heading into the final month of the season, the Mets are holding on to the final NL wildcard spot, with a 73-64 record.

The Cincinnati Reds are chasing them but are 4.0 games behind, which means the Mets can't afford to take any game lightly, which could require removing Kodai Senga from the rotation.

After Sunday's 5-1 loss, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Senga seems to be a "completely different pitcher" after coming off from injury. While talking about whether he will make his next start, Mendoza said:

Ad
“We’ve been trying to fix him for quite a bit now. Some discussions on what’s next for him.”

Mets field reporter Steve Gelbs shared Mendoza's comments while raising questions on who could replace Senga on the six-man rotation.

"Will be interesting to see what the Mets decide with Senga," Gelbs wrote. "These comments make it seem possible he doesn’t make his next start. If that happens, do they go with Sproat? Megill? Or just shift back to a five-man rotation?"
Ad

It remains to be seen what the Mets decide to do with Kodai Senga.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications