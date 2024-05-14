“I can learn how to coach a young player too" - Miguel Rojas shares insights on supporting Mookie Betts in his transition to shortstop

The Los Angeles Dodgers ace Mookie Betts is a standout in the outfield. He has held it down at the second base and has stepped on the plate as a shortstop this season for the franchise, adapting quickly to his new position.

The seven-time All-Star has had support from his teammates, especially from veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas. When asked about their pregame chats and teamwork in a Chris Rose Sports podcast, Rojas said:

“I’m not coaching Mookie. I’m being an asset for him, being able to do it in the infield for so long. Gave me the experience so I can share with him anytime he has a question. It seems like I’m coaching him and I’m trying to tell him what to do, but it’s not like that.”

Miguel Rojas has greatly supported Mookie Betts' transition to the shortstop position. Rojas joined Betts in numerous pregame infield drills and shared his insights and experience about the role.

“I asked Mookie, what does he want for him? For his work? I prepared a plan and I kind of think about things that help me in the past when I was trying to overcome some fears. When I wake up not knowing how this field is going to play because it’s faster and you got a shorter grass.”

“If you don’t like it, he will go get back to me and say, oh I feel like I need to do it this way because that’s the way that I feel. He get me better and that way I can learn how to coach a young player too, because to me it’s a young player playing shortstop because it’s the first year he’s done it.”

Mookie Betts hits 50th career leadoff home run against Giants

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers won 6-4 against the San Francisco Giants. In the first inning, Mookie Betts hit his 50th career homer in the leadoff position while going 2 for 4.

The homer snapped a streak of 26 games without a homer for Betts. Even during his homer drought, he was hitting well, with a batting average of .337 and an OPS of .848.

This season, Mookie Betts has scored 35 runs, 28 RBIs, seven homers, eight stolen bases and hit 11 doubles, with two triples in 200 plate appearances.

