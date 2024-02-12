"I'm very comfortable going into the season with Dylan Cease" - White Sox GM Chris Getz doesn't mind holding onto ace pitcher amid trade rumors

Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease has been the subject of trade rumors for months, with several teams reportedly interested in acquiring his services. Cease had an average season in 2023, with a 4.58 ERA, 1.418 WHIP and 214:79 K: BB across 177 innings.

Speaking on the MLB Network Radio, White Sox GM, Chris Getz, emphasized the importance of considering the organization’s health while making player trade decisions, balancing short-term gains with long-term sustainability:

“I’ve got to have the health of the organization in mind, right? And if I feel like this is something that we have to do, or we should do, to make us better in the short-term and long term, I think there you have to take strong consideration there."

Chris Getz praised Cease for his exceptional talent, preparation, temperament, and lifestyle choices, highlighting his value to the team despite ongoing trade talks.

"You know, I’ve been around this game now for a little bit and when you’ve got someone of Dylan Cease and how he prepares and you know the lifestyle that he lives, even temperament, in which he operates, and obviously, the talent and the stuff, you know, they’re a rarity,” Getz said.

“So, you know, I value him very high along with others in the organization and, you know, if there’s a match somewhere, we’ll do it. But I think very highly of Dylan Cease. I am very comfortable going into spring training and the season with Dylan.”

The White Sox GM’s strong support for Dylan Cease shows confidence in the pitcher and a strategic approach to roster management. Getz’s confidence in retaining Cease signals to other teams that they are not willing to let go of their star pitcher without a favorable deal aligning with their vision for the team.

Dylan Cease is an integral part of the White Sox roster

Cease made his MLB debut in 2019 for the White Sox, after being traded by the Cubs. He recorded his first MLB win on July 2019, against the Tampa Bay Rays, striking out six batters in five innings.

He finished the 2020 season with a 5-4 record and a 4.01 ERA. He was also named to the All-MLB Second Team in 2022, after posting a 14–8 record and a 2.20 ERA with 227 strikeouts in 184.0 innings.

