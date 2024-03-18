"I’m not crying, I’m not crying" - Yankees fans emotional as iconic manager Joe Torre exits dugout to relieve Carlos Rodon from Spring Training start

Joe Torre is one of the most iconic figures in the rich history of the New York Yankees. The celebrated player and manager made his mark on the Yankees organization, becoming one of the most beloved figures in the team's history. As manager during the Yankees' mid-90s/early-2000s of dominance, Torre created a number of memories for fans and members of the organization.

Now, Joe Torre is back and helping fans relive some of their greatest memories with the club. The former manager has been spending time with the New York Yankees throughout their 2024 Spring Training with a number of fans excited to see him simply see him around.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Well, that level of admiration and nostalgia was taken to the next level on Monday. Joe Torre has sent the New York Yankees fans into a frenzy as the legendary manager was not only present during the team's Spring Training game but had a role in the action.

Expand Tweet

In the top of the 6th inning of the New York Yankees Spring Training matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, Torre came out of the dugout to bring an end to starter Carlos Rodon's day. As Torre walked out to the mound, not only did the fans present during the game get excited, a number of others took to social media to praise their former manager.

Expand Tweet

The New York Yankees fans who took to their social media platforms shared not only their love for Torre but also the nostalgia that came with it. Some of these fans said that seeing the former skipper coming out of the dugout brought out a flood of emotions, with many claiming that the moment brought them to tears.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others claimed that the moment when Torre came out to take the ball from Carlos Rodon unlocked a core memory from their past. It was a unique opportunity for modern fans to witness one of the most successful managers of all time appear on the field with his former club.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Joe Torre's tenure with the New York Yankees was one for the record books

Joe Torre was brought in as the new manager of the New York Yankees in 1996 thanks to owner George Steinbrenner. Torre spent 12 seasons with the Bronx Bombers, reaching the postseason every year, while also winning 4 World Series titles with the club.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Not only was Torre a beloved member of the organization during that stretch, but a number of the most cherished players in New York Yankees history were on those teams. Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera, and Andy Pettitte were just some of the superstars who helped Joe Torre win his four Yankees titles.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.