"I'm done with baseball"; "Bryce Harper 2.0" - Fans react as Juan Soto set to meet with Dodgers after Mets' rumored $660,000,000 offer

The MLB offseason is getting hot as star slugger Juan Soto's free agency has started to attract interest from teams around the league. The former New York Yankees outfielder is reportedly meeting World Series winner the Los Angeles Dodgers, and baseball fans aren't too enthused with the development.

Juan Soto had a career-best offensive output with the Bronx Bombers in his one season in pinstripes. Although he emerged as a fan-favorite in his short stint, Soto reportedly seeks the highest possible contract value in free agency. He was rumored to have been offered a $660 million contract by the Mets in his meeting with them, per MLB insider Hector Gomez.

MLB fans were fuming at reports of the Dominican slugger meeting the Dodgers since the NL West team already spent big last offseason with a blockbuster $700 million deal for Shohei Ohtani and a record $325 million deal for Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They sign him I’m done with baseball."

Expand Tweet

"This will be Bryce Harper 2.0."

Expand Tweet

"I dare Manfred to let this happen," an angry fan said targeting MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

More reactions from fans:

"I think we can all agree they are ruining the sport if this happens," wrote a fan on Dodgers' potential blockbuster deal if signing Soto.

"So Dodgers will maybe get Soto and Roki and nobody will see anything wrong with that???," argued another fan.

"This just means they didn’t get the number they wanted and are trying to get the number higher," a fan wrote arguing the latest report is to get Soto a more lucrative deal.

Juan Soto reportedly met with the Yankees

Following his trade from the San Diego Padres last offseason, Juan Soto emerged as a fan favorite after his clutch performances in the Bronx. However, his stellar season ended in heartbreak as the Yankees fell short against the Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

The World Series loss significantly damaged the Yankees' chances of bringing back Soto, with city rivals the New York Mets considered one of the strongest suitors for the Domicinca All-Star.

According to the New York Post, Juan Soto and his agent Scott Boras were reportedly meeting with Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone California on Monday.

While the Dodgers are the newest team on the horizon set to meet Soto, the former World Series winner could reportedly meet the Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback