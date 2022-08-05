"I’m extremely thrilled and blessed to be in this clubhouse" - Noah Syndergaard records memorable win in his debut with the Philadelphia Phillies, keeps them in the playoff hunt

It wasn't Noah Syndergaard's finest outing, but he was able to get the job done in his first start for the Philadelphia Phillies. The latest addition to the Phillies lineup completed five full innings in 79 pitches in his debut for the organization. Syndergaard gave up four runs and allowed 11 hits. He struck out two Washington Nationals hitters and didn't allow any walks.

The former All-Star was fortunate to get some help from his powerful offense. Rhys Hoskins' home run in the first and Alec Bohm's in the third helped the Phillies to a 5-4 victory over the Nationals. Although Syndergaard looked shaky at times, he was ecstatic to record a win for his new team.

"I’m extremely thrilled and blessed to be in this clubhouse," said Syndergaard

With little time to adjust to his new settings, Syndergaard performed well considering his trade occurred late on Tuesday.

"Once I settled down, I was able to execute my pitches. It feels really good to get a win," added Syndergaard.

He has now improved to 6-8 on the season. He has a 4.02 ERA and has struck out 66 batters in 85 innings during the 2022 campaign.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



(the game was called after 5 innings due to rain) Thor goes the distance and gets the win in his Phillies debut(the game was called after 5 innings due to rain) Thor goes the distance and gets the win in his Phillies debut 😤(the game was called after 5 innings due to rain) https://t.co/HuO78vN8jf

"Thor goes the distance and gets the win in his Phillies debut (the game was called after 5 innings due to rain)" - Talkin' Baseball

For the Phillies, the win was critical as they are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. The team is 57-48 this season and trails the first-placed New York Mets by 10 games in the National League East.

Noah Syndergaard was traded to the Phillies in exchange for two prospects

Noah Syndergaard looks on in the dugout during a game against the Miami Marlins.

The Mets may be too far to reach, but the Phillies are in the mix for a Wild Card spot. There was a lot of excitement around this team. After a tough start to the season, they are heating up at the right time. The Phillies are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

They will face the Nationals three more times; after that, three games against the 48-57 Miami Marlins. These seem like very winable games for a team that is now only 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Noah Syndergaard is at CBP for his Phillies debut Noah Syndergaard is at CBP for his Phillies debut 😎 https://t.co/1gSXxyQ7Te

"Noah Syndergaard is at CBP for his Phillies debut" - NBC Sports Philadelphia

If Noah Syndergaard can stay healthy, the Phillies have a strong starting rotation entering the final stretch of the season. Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola are both former All-Stars and boast low ERAs. Ranger Suarez is 7-5 on the season with a 3.60 ERA.

The return of two-time MVP Bryce Harper will also be vital to the success of the organization. Harper has been out with a thumb injury but should return before the end of the regular season.

Many baseball writers and analysts are focusing on the Mets-Braves series taking place at the moment. There is still a lot of baseball to be played. It is still too early to count the Phillies out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far