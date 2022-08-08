"I’m f***ing Manny Machado" - 6x All-Star conjures up a savage response following San Diego Padres series loss to LA Dodgers, infielder more than confident in his abilities

Controversy seems to follow Manny Machado wherever he goes. Whether it is Baltimore, Los Angeles, or San Diego, Machado always seems to make headlines for his on-field and off-field behavior. There is no doubting that Machado is one of the most talented players in the league. The six-time All-Star is high on confidence and can usually back it up.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep over their Southern California rivals. After the game, the outfielder was asked by reporters if he was concerned about how the Padres matched up against the Dodgers.

"Concerned? Why would I be concerned? Not at all," responded Machado.

That led to a follow-up question for a reporter asking how he could have this level of confidence. Machado responded:

"I’m f***ing Manny Machado."

The team has been struggling on the field since the trade deadline. With the additions of Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and Josh Hader, the Padres were expected to challenge the high-flying Dodgers.

It was a highly anticipated weekend for the Padres organization. A chance to send a message to the Dodgers and see how they match up against the best in the National League.

Manny Machado has been criticized throughout his career for his outspoken behavior and playing style

Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres reacts after his strikeout at Dodger Stadium.

Offensively, the Padres were flat. The team scored only four runs during the three games and lost 8-1, 8-3, and 4-0.

Manny Machado was 2-11 with no runs, no RBIs, and four strikeouts. There is no sugarcoating it. Manny Machado was awful during this series against the Dodgers.

Dodgers fans weren't shy about letting Machado know how they felt. The former Dodger played 66 games with the organization in 2018 before being traded to the San Diego Padres.

Although his numbers are impressive, his career has been steeped in controversy. Machado has been accused of not hustling during games, a point he admitted himself during his time with the Dodgers.

"Obviously I'm not going to change, I'm not the type of player that's going to be 'Johnny Hustle'. That's just not my personality, that's not my cup of tea, that's not who I am," said Machado in October 2018.

The Miami native has also been involved in several brawls during his career. He was also accused of cleating Milwaukee Brewers' first-baseman Jesus Aguilar. In a 2018 postgame interview, Christian Yelich, a teammate of Aguilar, went as far as to say Machado is a "dirty player."

"You can't respect someone who plays the game like that," said Yelich.

In 2014, when with the Baltimore Orioles, Machado hit Oakland Athletics catcher Derek Norris twice with his follow-through swing. It wouldn't be the last time he has done that, and it created a lot of tension between the A's and Orioles dugouts.

Machado is having a solid season for the Padres. He is hitting .289/.363/.505 with an .868 OPS. Add to that 19 home runs and 60 RBIs. The outfielder has been a significant contributor for the organization.

The Padres are currently 15.5 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and have lost four games in a row.

As great a player as he is, Machado's outspoken behavior and antics on the field have turned off a lot of players and fans. His over-confidence can be interpreted by many as arrogance. This is just the latest controversy around Machado, and it most likely will not be the last.

