"I’m so f****ng sick of them pulling pitchers when they’re perfect" "If a guys perfect, you leave him in. End of discussion" - New York Mets fans infuriated by Max Scherzer being pulled from game while perfect 

After six perfect innings on only 68 pitches thrown, the New York Mets pulled Max Scherzer from the game against the Milwaukee Brewers. This was Scherzer's first game back from the injured list and we knew going into the game that he would be on a pitch count. Mets manager Buck Showalter clearly decided that a perfect game was not enough to deviate from the plan.

This move immediately came under fire, given the rarity and difficulty of a perfect game in the modern MLB. While it is a logical move for a team with World Series aspirations, it still hurts for fans hoping to witness history.

Jeff Passan confirmed Max Scherzer's exit from the game after six perfect innings.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Max Scherzer is perfect through six innings against Milwaukee ... and his bid will end there. This is his first start after a stint on the injured list. There are far more important games ahead, and the Mets are looking at those.



That said, circumstances can be a real bummer. Max Scherzer is perfect through six innings against Milwaukee ... and his bid will end there. This is his first start after a stint on the injured list. There are far more important games ahead, and the Mets are looking at those. That said, circumstances can be a real bummer.

This is not the only time this has happened this season. We have seen similar decisions made by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros in 2022.

Joseph @JosephGildhouse Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Max Scherzer is perfect through six innings against Milwaukee ... and his bid will end there. This is his first start after a stint on the injured list. There are far more important games ahead, and the Mets are looking at those.



That said, circumstances can be a real bummer. Max Scherzer is perfect through six innings against Milwaukee ... and his bid will end there. This is his first start after a stint on the injured list. There are far more important games ahead, and the Mets are looking at those. That said, circumstances can be a real bummer. I’m so fucking sick of them pulling pitchers when they’re perfect. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… I’m so fucking sick of them pulling pitchers when they’re perfect. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

There are some who believe that a pitcher should be allowed to remain in the game to pursue perfection regardless of circumstances. While that may not be the most team-first attitude, it is pretty widely held. The fan experience is unique, and everybody wants to say that they watched a perfect game.

Lrule5 @LruleTTM @JeffPassan L. Who cares if it's his first game back. If a guys perfect, you leave him in. End of discussion @JeffPassan L. Who cares if it's his first game back. If a guys perfect, you leave him in. End of discussion

Griffin Floyd 🇺🇦 @GriffinFloyd62 @JeffPassan World Series championships are easier to attain than perfect games. I don’t care what the circumstances are, leave him in. @JeffPassan World Series championships are easier to attain than perfect games. I don’t care what the circumstances are, leave him in.

A World Series champion is crowned every season. In the history of the MLB, there have only been 23 perfect games.

Will Football Thrill @willforthrill Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Max Scherzer is perfect through six innings against Milwaukee ... and his bid will end there. This is his first start after a stint on the injured list. There are far more important games ahead, and the Mets are looking at those.



That said, circumstances can be a real bummer. Max Scherzer is perfect through six innings against Milwaukee ... and his bid will end there. This is his first start after a stint on the injured list. There are far more important games ahead, and the Mets are looking at those. That said, circumstances can be a real bummer. Nothing, including the World Series, is as important as a perfect game. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Nothing, including the World Series, is as important as a perfect game. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

There are those who agree with the move, even if it is unpopular. The New York Mets will need Max Scherzer at 100 percent in the playoffs, and don't want to risk his recovery being sidetracked. Putting the team ahead of the player is not an easy thing for some fans to accept.

Will Camardella @will_camardella twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Max Scherzer is perfect through six innings against Milwaukee ... and his bid will end there. This is his first start after a stint on the injured list. There are far more important games ahead, and the Mets are looking at those.



That said, circumstances can be a real bummer. Max Scherzer is perfect through six innings against Milwaukee ... and his bid will end there. This is his first start after a stint on the injured list. There are far more important games ahead, and the Mets are looking at those. That said, circumstances can be a real bummer. Obviously it sucks that he won’t the chance with such a low pitch count, but the only priority at this point of the season can be winning as many games as possible and keeping everyone healthy. It’s the right call. #Mets Obviously it sucks that he won’t the chance with such a low pitch count, but the only priority at this point of the season can be winning as many games as possible and keeping everyone healthy. It’s the right call. #Mets twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

🗻 @FTRNOSTALGlA Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Max Scherzer is perfect through six innings against Milwaukee ... and his bid will end there. This is his first start after a stint on the injured list. There are far more important games ahead, and the Mets are looking at those.



That said, circumstances can be a real bummer. Max Scherzer is perfect through six innings against Milwaukee ... and his bid will end there. This is his first start after a stint on the injured list. There are far more important games ahead, and the Mets are looking at those. That said, circumstances can be a real bummer. It’s for the best. When in doubt team accolades over individual accolades. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… It’s for the best. When in doubt team accolades over individual accolades. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Purely from an entertainment perspective, this was an extremely disappointing result after six innings of perfection.

Joe @Joekart @JeffPassan This is one of the reasons I’ve basically stopped watching baseball. It’s a terrible product for the most part but they manage to screw up even the moments of brilliance. Imagine telling Pedro or Randy Johnson to give the up the ball in a perfect game in the 6th. 🤦‍♂️ @JeffPassan This is one of the reasons I’ve basically stopped watching baseball. It’s a terrible product for the most part but they manage to screw up even the moments of brilliance. Imagine telling Pedro or Randy Johnson to give the up the ball in a perfect game in the 6th. 🤦‍♂️

Seattle Mariners fans were quick to celebrate Felix Hernandez for having the last perfect game in the MLB.

Carlos Stantana @cinnamonsports Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Max Scherzer is perfect through six innings against Milwaukee ... and his bid will end there. This is his first start after a stint on the injured list. There are far more important games ahead, and the Mets are looking at those.



That said, circumstances can be a real bummer. Max Scherzer is perfect through six innings against Milwaukee ... and his bid will end there. This is his first start after a stint on the injured list. There are far more important games ahead, and the Mets are looking at those. That said, circumstances can be a real bummer. KING FELIX twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… KING FELIX twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… https://t.co/cfPyD3RtUs

The New York Mets were heavily criticized for pulling Max Scherzer, but they will almost certainly stand by the move.

The New York Mets pulling Max Scherzer was done with the playoffs in mind

New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers

Scherzer is one of the best pitchers in all of baseball, as proved by this dominant performance in his first game back from injury. By keeping him under the pitch count, they ensure he will be healthy for the games when they absolutely need him.

History will not be made in this game, but in the long-term, the New York Mets might reap the benefits of it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far