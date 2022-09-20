"I’m so f****ng sick of them pulling pitchers when they’re perfect" "If a guys perfect, you leave him in. End of discussion" - New York Mets fans infuriated by Max Scherzer being pulled from game while perfect 

After six perfect innings on only 68 pitches thrown, the New York Mets pulled Max Scherzer from the game against the Milwaukee Brewers. This was Scherzer's first game back from the injured list and we knew going into the game that he would be on a pitch count. Mets manager Buck Showalter clearly decided that a perfect game was not enough to deviate from the plan.
This move immediately came under fire, given the rarity and difficulty of a perfect game in the modern MLB. While it is a logical move for a team with World Series aspirations, it still hurts for fans hoping to witness history.
Jeff Passan confirmed Max Scherzer's exit from the game after six perfect innings.
This is not the only time this has happened this season. We have seen similar decisions made by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros in 2022.
There are some who believe that a pitcher should be allowed to remain in the game to pursue perfection regardless of circumstances. While that may not be the most team-first attitude, it is pretty widely held. The fan experience is unique, and everybody wants to say that they watched a perfect game.
A World Series champion is crowned every season. In the history of the MLB, there have only been 23 perfect games.
There are those who agree with the move, even if it is unpopular. The New York Mets will need Max Scherzer at 100 percent in the playoffs, and don't want to risk his recovery being sidetracked. Putting the team ahead of the player is not an easy thing for some fans to accept.
Purely from an entertainment perspective, this was an extremely disappointing result after six innings of perfection.
Seattle Mariners fans were quick to celebrate Felix Hernandez for having the last perfect game in the MLB.
The New York Mets were heavily criticized for pulling Max Scherzer, but they will almost certainly stand by the move.
The New York Mets pulling Max Scherzer was done with the playoffs in mind
Scherzer is one of the best pitchers in all of baseball, as proved by this dominant performance in his first game back from injury. By keeping him under the pitch count, they ensure he will be healthy for the games when they absolutely need him.
History will not be made in this game, but in the long-term, the New York Mets might reap the benefits of it.