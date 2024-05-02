"I'm not a fan of purposely hitting guys because it's dangerous" – Tigers ace Tarik Skubal opposed to potentially injuring batters to send a message

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is one of the handful of flamethrowers in the league that can touch 100 mph. He has worked hard over the offseason to increase his velocity and be a better pitcher for his club.

More and more pitchers are pushing the limits and throwing harder and harder each year. You cannot deny this is a velocity-driven league now, with pitchers like Kyle Hendricks who sit in the upper 80s being rare.

With the increased velocity, Skubal knows just how dangerous he is. He went on a recent episode of Foul Territory TV to discuss how he opposes throwing directly at batters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm not a fan of purposely hitting guys because it's dangerous. I think there is effectively pitching inside off the plate" - said Skubal.

Expand Tweet

Skubal knows just how much damage he can do with his fastball and is not a fan of pitchers purposely throwing at batters, especially when the entire act is just to send a message to the other team.

"The ball's coming in hard, you never know what can happen, you don't want to hurt a guy. It's more about sending a message to kind of clean the game up a little bit" - said Skubal.

This is a great view from a pitcher who has been lights out to start the season.

Tarik Skubal has emerged as an ace for the Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers - Tarik Skubal (Image via USA Today)

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal has gotten off to a stellar start this season. He currently holds a 4-0 record with a 1.72 ERA and 41 strikeouts on 36.2 innings of work.

Skubal has gone at least six innings in his last three starts, but his latest start was his most dominant. Against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, he went seven innings, giving up just one run on four hits while striking out six batters.

Skubal currently leads the American League in win percentage and WHIP with a 0.74. The only pitcher with a better WHIP is Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez.

Expand Tweet

Skubal has been why Detroit is currently in the mix in the American League Central. They hold an 18-13 record, 2.5 games behind the red-hot Cleveland Guardians who sit at 20-10.

If Skubal can keep this up on the mound, Detroit could be a contender to win the division and make some noise in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback