"I'm friends with Cal Raleigh" - Aaron Judge's Yankees teammate gives his unbiased 2025 AL MVP pick

New York Yankees' bullpen arm Luke Weaver says it's hard to be impartial when choosing between Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh for the 2025 AL MVP. Weaver pointed out that while both sluggers deserve the award, Judge's dominance and leadership make him difficult to overlook.

Weaver, who has been with the Yankees since 2023, also maintains a friendship with Raleigh. Both played collegiate baseball for the Florida State Seminoles, but didn't play together.

Weaver shared his thoughts about the 2025 AL MVP pick on Wednesday's episode of "The Show," where co-host and MLB insider Jon Heyman asked for his 2025 AL MVP choice.

"I mean yeah, so I got to go Judge," Weaver said. [From Timestamp 41:24] "He's my teammate. He's a great friend, but I actually am good friends with Cal Raleigh as well. He's a Florida State uh guy. We didn't play together, but we are good friends. We did have a chance to play in Seattle together. So this is a tougher one for me as a Yankee just because he is a good friend."

The 32-year-old then broke down why he ultimately gave Aaron Judge the edge and what makes him stand out among his peers.

"You just look at Judge and you just go, it's just unbelievable, right?" Weaver said. And the way he does it and who he is as a person. I know that doesn't get voted in as characters, not necessarily part of the award. But the grace and the consistency and the the way he leads and and then and the way he does it. I mean, you all cover him, you know. there is just a it's a one of one."

Weaver believes both players were worthy of the award. However, he pointed out that players are often at a disadvantage when competing against Aaron Judge, even with stellar performances.

The Yankees pitcher claimed that Bobby Witt Jr.'s 2024 season would have been good enough to win the AL MVP title in almost any other year. Unfortunately for Witt Jr., it fell short because it came against Judge, who is consistently stellar.

Jon Heyman gives his Aaron Judge vs Cal Raleigh pick

Earlier on "The Show," MLB insiders Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman shared their thoughts about who should win the 2025 AL MVP award. Both insiders admitted that both players deserve the award, even admitting that they are fortunate that they don't have to vote on the matter.

However, Heyman pointed out that he would vote for Aaron Judge if he were asked to. The insider hailed Cal Raleigh's record-breaking performances, but aligned with Judge.

"So, I'm glad I don't have this vote right now," Heyman said [From Timestamp 12:18]. "I was really supporting Raleigh. I felt that it needed more attention. Well, he's getting attention now, but Judge is back and he's doing his thing. He's even playing some right field. So, I get it either way. Like I said, if I was forced to vote today, I'd probably vote for Judge."

Aaron Judge's numbers against Cal Raleigh are superior in every major category except home runs. While Judge, who has played seven fewer games, has hit 48 home runs, Raleigh has launched 56.

With his 55th, the Mariners catcher broke Mickey Mantle’s record for the most homers by a switch-hitter in a single season. With his 56th, he matched Ken Griffey Jr. for the most by a Mariners player.

