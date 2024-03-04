"I'm having fun again... rehabbing is not fun for anybody" - Chris Sale optimistic for 2024 following strong spring training displays

Chris Sale has settled quite well with the Atlanta Braves ever since he was traded by the Boston Red Sox.

The new Braves starter is regaining his confidence after a string of injury-riddled seasons that have prevented him from consistently hanging with MLB’s elite flamethrowers.

In a recent episode of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Chris Sale talked about his health and experience while in rehab.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I feel really good I have touched on it before but this is really the first time since 2017 that I've finished a year healthy, had an entirely healthy offseason and came into spring training healthy. So yeah, I'm just excited. I'm having fun again,” Sale said.

Expand Tweet

“It's one of those things where, when you're rehabbing, it's tough. Rehab is not fun for anybody, and I don't care who you ask, what they're doing, what they're rehabbing,” Chris Sale added.

During his time with the Red Sox, the left-hander faced numerous injuries and even missed the entire 2020 season, making only 11 starts combined in the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.

Before getting injured, Chris Sale was an elite starting pitcher who was an All-Star in every season from 2012 to 2018. He consistently ranked among the Top six in Cy Young voting in each of these years.

Sale said:

“I enjoyed the work that I put in this offseason, cause it felt good. You know, when you're rehabbing, you're still not really feeling great and just being able to get back to doing what I know I can do, and plan long toss and focusing on the things that I can focus on, instead of these other little, you know, ticky tacky injuries.”

Chris Sale's stellar first outing in Braves colors spells confidence and hope

Chris Sale’s spring training debut with the Atlanta Braves has strengthened the team’s and the fans’ confidence in him for the 2024 season. The 34-year-old pitched two scoreless innings while not allowing a hit and four strikeouts against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his Grapefruit League debut.

Sale’s impressive performance shocked many and left the Atlanta Braves fans hopeful that he can prove to be a valuable asset for the team if stays healthy. He has previously helped the Red Sox win the World Series title in 2018.

The primary factor that affected Chris Sale's performance in recent seasons has been his health which limited his role on the field.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.