"I'm going to bed" - Phillies manager reacts after team battles fatigue to stage massive comeback against Brewers

The Philadelphia Phillies staged an electrifying comeback win on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Manager Rob Thompson's team delivered a 10-8 win as they battled through a draining game, which saw both teams use a staggering 14 pitchers.After the game, all Thompson wanted to do was go to sleep, as he said:&quot;I'm going to bed.&quot;Each team put out seven pitchers on the mound. The Phillies started with Taijuan Walker who gave up five earned runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings. Tim Mayza pitched the fifth inning without giving up a run. Daniel Robert and Jose Alvarado combined to pitch the sixth. Matt Strahm, David Robertson and Jhoan Duran pitched the final three innings.Meanwhile, for Milwaukee, Jacob Misiorowski threw 4.1 innings for three earned runs on six hits and one walk. Aaron Ashby retired the final two hitters of the fifth inning. Nick Mears and Jared Koenig both pitched one inning each. Shelby Miller also took the mound but was unable to retire any slugger before being taken out and replaced by Rob Zastryzny.Of course, each time a pitching change needs to be made during an inning, both managers have to walk out, making the game an exhausting experience.Phillies battle through a blown lead with incredible comebackMilwaukee jumped to a 5-1 lead, thanks to early homers from Brice Turang and Caleb Durbin. Philadelphia responded with Bryce Harper's 23rd home run in the fourth inning, sparking a rally that saw the Phillies score six runs in three innings.Trea Turner delivered a two-run triple in the fifth. In the sixth inning, a flurry of hits, including a Harrison Bader double and sacrifice flies by Max Kepler and Edmundo Sosa, gave the Phillies a 6-5 lead, only to see the Brewers strike back with a run in the bottom half.In the eighth inning, Bader and Bryson Stott pushed the Phillies ahead by two with RBI doubles, but the Brewers once again tied the game with a clutch two-run single by Isaac Collins.Finally, in the ninth, Brandon Marsh hit a game-winning RBI single after key walks. Jhoan Duran then shut the door on a Brewers comeback with a 1-2-3 ninth, earning his 25th save of the season.