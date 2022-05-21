“I’m going to make Trevor sign it and take it home” - Boston Red Sox World Series hero Jonny Gomes snags grand slam by Trevor Story, erupts in a wild celebration

Trevor Story of the Boston Red Sox is on a roll right now after hitting three home runs in Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Story launched a Grand Slam over the Green Monster into left field Friday night.

Story is now batting .231 with six home runs and 27 RBIs. Who caught his home run ball? None other than 2013 World Series Champion Johnny Gomes. Gomes said that he wants Story to sign the ball, so he can take it home.

Boston Red Sox analyst and podcaster Jared Carrabis texted Johnny Gomes, asking if he caught the home run ball or not, and here was his response.

Gomes is catching baseballs and downing some Sam Adams. Nothing better than that if you ask me! It appears he is enjoying retirement and having a good time watching the Red Sox defeat the Mariners.

Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story defeat Seattle Mariners

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners by a score of 7 to 3 and improved their record to 17-22. As previously mentioned, Trevor Story had another big game at the plate by belting out a Grand Slam. Kike Hernandez, Xander Bogaerts, and Christian Vazquez each had a base hit in the game.

Jackie Bradley Jr. connected for his first home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Michael Wacha started the game for the Red Sox and went 4.2 innings, allowing two earned runs. Austin Davis came in relief and picked up his first win of the season.

The Red Sox appear to be playing much better as of late, as they have now won three in a row and are winners of six out of their last eight games. The time is now for the Red Sox to get back into the playoff mix as nine of their next 12 games are at home.

