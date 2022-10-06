"I’m so happy, I feel really comfortable, and it’s so easy" - Throwback to when pop icon Rihanna had a highly-publicized affair with MLB player Matt Kemp in late 2000s

Superstar Rihanna and MLB star Matt Kemp dated in late 2000s and their relationship was considered one of the most high-profile couples in sports. In a 2010 interview with “Elle” magazine, Rihanna spoke about her affair with Kemp and revealed that she was really comfortable with the baseball star, reports “People.”

“I’m so happy. I feel really comfortable, and it’s so easy.”

The Grammy Award winner also disclosed that amidst her stardom, Kemp kept her sane.

“I have such a chaotic life, but at the end of the day, that is just my peace. It keeps me sane, really, talking to him and talking to my family.”

In the same interview, Rihanna spoke about her ex-boyfriend, musician Chris Brown, with whom her relationship was tumultuous.

There were rumors that Brown, physically abused her. He was detained on the basis of potential criminal threats.

“A year ago, I was very confused,” she says. “Because he was my best friend. All of a sudden, one night changed our whole lives – not only our friendship, but our lives.”

“I wanted to wake up one day and just not have that pain anymore. I wanted to be with him again or get over him – it was either-or. I just didn’t want to feel the pain, the confusion,” Rihanna added.

Rihanna is the second-best-selling female musician of all time. Her honors list includes six Guinness World Records, nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and the NAACP President's Award.

In both 2012 and 2018, Time ranked her among the top 100 most influential people in the world. In 2012 and 2014, she was included among the top ten highest-paid celebrities by Forbes. She is the richest musician as of 2022, according to estimates of her net worth, which is $1.4 billion.

Rihanna and Matt Kemp's dating history

After her breakup with Brown, Rihanna started dating Kemp. After being photographed together on New Year's Eve in 2009 and subsequently on a vacation to Mexico at the beginning of 2010, the couple ignited dating rumors.

However, they broke up by December 2010 reportedly due to the “Bitch Better Have My Money” singer’s busy schedule.

Kemp started his baseball career with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003. He played in MLB for teams like the Dodgers, the San Diego Padres, the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds, among others. He was selected for three All-Star teams and also received two Silver Slugger Awards and two Gold Glove Awards.

