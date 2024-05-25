“I’m more than happy where I’m at” - Juan Soto on his return to San Diego for first time as a Yankee 

New York Yankees' Dominican lefty slugger Juan Soto was back in San Diego for the first time after getting traded to the Bronx Bombers this past offseason. Soto could only manage to play a little over one year with the Padres after getting traded from the Washington Nationals in August 2022.

After a postseason run with San Diego last year, he was traded to the Yankees and signed a one-year, $31 million contract to avoid arbitration for the 2024 MLB season. Soto reflected on coming back to Petco Park in a pre-game media interview:

"For me its been great so far," Soto said. "Haven't got to see many guys but seen the ballpark, seeing the city and everything its just brings a lot of memories back. It's a really cool city, really cool fanbase, I am feeling great to be back."

Further shedding light on his time with the Yankees this season, Soto said:

"I’m more than happy where I’m at."

When Juan Soto was asked about the kind of reception and reactions he expected from the fan base inside Petco Park on Friday night and throughout the series, he said:

"It's kind of tough for me. They [Padres fans] were there everyday for me. I know I tried my best, I played hard everyday but I didn't play as my best you know and that's one of the things I was sad about becasue I coudln't show them how really great I can be.

"But it is what it is. I really feel good that I get the chance to give my 100% out there but I don't know how they [Padres fans] are going to react you know. It's baseball, its crazy. I am expecting anything tonight."

Juan Soto reflects on trade deal between Padres and Yankees that landed him in the Bronx

In the pregame interview, Juan Soto also reflected on the trade deal that landed him with the New York Yankees this past offseason:

"I was really preparing myself to be back in San Diego but a week or two weeks before the trade he [Dave Dombrowski] just told me that we are looking to trading you. It just happens."

Further talking about how he felt about the San Diego Padres organization's decision, Soto said:

"It was a little uncomfortable but at the same time its just part of the business. I learned that with the Nationals that it is what it is. It is just business so you got to take it that way."

Juan Soto will look to impress the San Diego crowd over the three-game MLB series, which concludes on Sunday.

