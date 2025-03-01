"I'm happy for Shohei Ohtani" - Mike Trout makes feelings clear about ex-teammate's Dodgers success

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout expressed his contentment at the success his former teammate Shohei Ohtani has enjoyed since the latter signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trout said it was a difficult blow to see Ohtani win the World Series with the Dodgers immediately after leaving the Angels, but at the same time, it inspires him and his team to do better.

Ad

Ohtani spent the first six seasons of his major league career with the Los Angeles Angels as a teammate of Mike Trout and won two American League MVP titles. He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season and posted a historic 50-50 to win the National League MVP in his first year with the team.

Trout had a short interview with MLB Network analysts Greg Amsinger and Yonder Alonso at the Angels spring training camp in Tempe, Arizona. He was asked if seeing Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers win the World Series adds extra motivation to his team to improve.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Oh, yeah. Anytime you see a guy leave and win the World Series, it's tough to see," Trout said [2:05 - 2:30]. "I'm happy for him. What he's done for the game. It's incredible. And he's fun to watch. You can't argue about that."

The Angels failed to reach the postseason even once during the six years that Ohtani spent with the team. However, the Japanese superstar went on to win the Fall Classic in his very first year with the Dodgers.

Ad

We're trying to change the culture: Mike Trout on Angels' playoff drought

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani were teammates for six years with the Angels (Image Source: IMAGN)

Last year, the Angels posted a 63-99 record, their worst in the MLB, and finished in last place in the AL West. Moreover, Mike Trout was ruled out of action before the end of April, and the three-time MVP has played more than 100 games only once in the last four years.

Ad

"The last few years have been difficult for us. We haven't made the playoffs, but we're trying to change the culture, the whole mindset coming into the ballpark every single day," Trout said.

"Personally, it's about staying on the field. I enjoy playing," Trout said regarding his own struggles in remaining healthy. "I had some freaky stuff happen to me the last few years. Out of my control, but I feel great."

The Angels currently have the longest postseason drought in the MLB. Their previous playoff appearance was in 2014, when they were swept by the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS. It remains the only postseason series of Trout's career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback