"I’m just numb to losing at this point" "Another day another p*** effort by these losers" - New York Yankees fans despondent after being shut out by the Boston Red Sox

The New York Yankees lost the series two-games to one against the Boston Red Sox, with the third and final game being a shutout. Just a month ago, the Yankees were the hottest team in the MLB, but those times now feel so long ago. With a 2-9 record since the trade deadline, the once-great Yankees are quickly falling back to Earth.

Of course, there is no team that enjoys this downfall more than the Boston Red Sox. This is the first series the Red Sox have won against an American League East rival all season. If you ask their fans, there likely isn't any team they would rather win a series against in the league.

The Red Sox scored only three runs, with two coming from Rafael Devers' home run. Yet those three runs were more than enough to close out the series against the Yankees with a win.

This series loss was about as devastating as any series loss could be for the New York Yankees and their passionate fans.

The Yankees have been in such a slump recently that their fans now expect losses, a far cry from where they were at the start of the season.

Yanks Den @YanksDen @Yankees It’s pretty sad to say I’m just numb to losing at this point it feels like it’s a foregone conclusion every night unless we see some evidence of them stringing some back to back impressive wins it’s going to be hard to believe that this team will do much in October #Yankees @Yankees It’s pretty sad to say I’m just numb to losing at this point it feels like it’s a foregone conclusion every night unless we see some evidence of them stringing some back to back impressive wins it’s going to be hard to believe that this team will do much in October #Yankees

The Yankees' brightest star, Aaron Judge, is still performing at a high level. In a way that makes the losses more painful, since the team is failing to capitalize on his incredible effort.

Uncle Mike @M1KEHONCHO @Yankees Team has been miserable for a month. Outside of Judge no one is contributing @Yankees Team has been miserable for a month. Outside of Judge no one is contributing

The New York Yankees are dealing with several injuries, including Giancarlo Stanton. But at this point in the season, nearly every team is dealing with injuries, so fans don't accept that excuse.

Fat Gerrit Cole @NYYfan2442 @Yankees Getting Stanton back will help but right now it’s hard to believe this is the same team that started 58-21. 14-22 since then. Just not a fun team to watch right now @Yankees Getting Stanton back will help but right now it’s hard to believe this is the same team that started 58-21. 14-22 since then. Just not a fun team to watch right now

This loss to the Red Sox could be a true back-breaker for the New York Yankees.

The Yankees have been away from New York for the past 11 games, and it is hard to imagine their time on the road going any worse.

The Boston Red Sox might be in last place in the AL East, but they did not play like it this series.

Tom Perreira @tomperreira New York Yankees @Yankees FINAL: Boston 3, Yankees 0. FINAL: Boston 3, Yankees 0. I've said it already but it bears repeating. The Yankees are finished. Some NYY fans may still be in denial but everyone else knows it to be a fact. twitter.com/Yankees/status… I've said it already but it bears repeating. The Yankees are finished. Some NYY fans may still be in denial but everyone else knows it to be a fact. twitter.com/Yankees/status…

There was a resounding sense of embarrassment in the team after this loss. Teams slump all the time in the MLB, but this would be considered a long slump for any team. Especially a team that has the second-best record in baseball, and was at one time penciled in to be the AL champions.

jimmy @ellipticall @Yankees Seems like everyone knew but the Yankees that this was a loss as soon as that weak lineup was announced. Honestly maybe they did know and that makes it even worse imo especially when you’ve been an awful team for over a month. It’s embarrassing @Yankees Seems like everyone knew but the Yankees that this was a loss as soon as that weak lineup was announced. Honestly maybe they did know and that makes it even worse imo especially when you’ve been an awful team for over a month. It’s embarrassing

The Boston Red Sox secured the series win and eliminated the hopes of many in the Yankees fanbase.

If the New York Yankees cannot bounce back from this series loss to the Boston Red Sox, they may never regain their footing

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

The Yankees are now two games behind the Houston Astros in the American League. In the AL East, their lead over the second-placed Toronto Blue Jays is now 10 games. There is still time for them to be caught by their division rivals.

If they want to avoid that fate that once seemed impossible, they'll need to get back to winning. If they can't, this season will end in disaster.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif