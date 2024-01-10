Olivia Dunne recently shared a question on her Instagram story, asking her fellow fans and followers to ask her questions, citing travel tips as a response from the famed LSU Tigers gymnast.

But one fan, in particular, asked Dunne whether or not it was weird being famous. Dunne replied with her picture and Hannah Montana's viral track "Ordinary Girl" playing in the background.

Olivia Dunne replies with a Hannah Montana song

After that, she shared the exchange again on the Instagram story.

"I have dreams and I make wishes. I'm just an ordinary girl. I can be sluggish, bored, afraid, or feel unnoticed at times. I get stupid, I choke on my own words, and I feel delighted" - the lyrics of Hannah Montana's Ordinary Girl

With almost 8 million TikTok followers, Dunne is among the most popular collegiate athletes on social media.

She has thus secured a number of lucrative NIL deals along the way, including an appearance in the summer issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. She was also designated as the Swimsuit Rookie, joining the ranks of celebrities like Olivia Culpo and Emily Ratajkowski.

Olivia Dunne is currently dating former LSU Tigers pitcher and the current Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who was taken with the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

Olivia Dunne is gearing up for her final NCAA Gymnastics Championship

The LSU Tigers defeated the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes in a thrilling victory on January 5 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, home of LSU gymnastics. This 2024 season, the LSU team demonstrated their strength and influence with a score of 196.975–196.775.

The team—Haleigh Bryant, Amari Drayton, KJ Johnson, Aleah Finnegan, Sierra Ballard, Olivia Dunne, Alexis Jeffrey, and others—gave a thrilling performance in front of over 12,000 spectators. Johnson and Bryant led LSU to success on the vault in the opening segment of the competition.

Livvy Dunne's final NCAA season is off to a tremendous start, and supporters are excited for this to be the memorable conclusion to her collegiate career.

