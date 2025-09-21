"I'm not a mind reader" - Rob Thompson fires back after Nick Castellanos’ bold accusations about Phillies' manager goes viral

Philadelphia Phillies star Nick Castellanos has played 140 games this season and he had a really upsetting reaction when asked why he hasn't played as often. The controversial comments come after he walked in as a pinch hitter and hit his 250th career home run to help the Phillies win the game 8-2 Friday night.In his post-game interview, Castellanos said his communication with Phillies manager Rob Thompson regarding his playing time has been &quot;questionable.&quot; He compared the manager to his father, whom he found &quot;blunt, direct, and consistent.&quot;On Saturday, Thompson addressed those comments after losing the game 4-3 to the Arizona Diamondbacks. While Thompson acknowledged that he needs to do a better job to understand his players, he also urged his players to come forward if they have questions about their role in the team.&quot;Well, I met with him today, and I thought it was really productive,&quot; Thompson said. &quot;I'm not going to get into specifics of what we talked about, but I thought it was good. As far as the communication part of it, not only Nick, but anybody else in that clubhouse doesn't think that I'm communicating enough with them.&quot;I'm probably not, and I've got to do a better job of it. It's just being accountable. But there are two ways of communicating, and that door's always open. And I'm not a mind reader. I can't tell the future. I'm not a mind reader. So, you know, I urge players; I want players to come in here and tell me what's on their mind. So, yeah, obviously I have to do a better job.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRob Thompson assures focus is on World Series despite controversial comments from Nick CastellanosThe Phillies are in the middle of a great season and they have already clinched the division to go into the playoffs.The recent comments from Nick Castellanos do not cast a good light on what's going on behind the scenes in the team. However, Rob Thompson said the team and even Castellanos are only focused on one thing, which is to win the World Series. He said it's okay if everyone doesn't like the other person in the clubhouse as long as the goals are aligned.&quot;Nick just hasn't really come out publicly and said anything until last night,&quot; Thompson said. &quot;So I don't think it's affecting them in one way, shape, or form. This is a totally Nick group. They have their blinders on, and they are looking for a parade down Broad Street. That's the only thing they're concerned with right now.&quot;It remains to be seen if Thompson's comments water down the ongoing uneasiness within the clubhouse, or if it is an indication of worse to follow.