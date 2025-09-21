  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • "I'm not a mind reader" - Rob Thompson fires back after Nick Castellanos’ bold accusations about Phillies' manager goes viral

"I'm not a mind reader" - Rob Thompson fires back after Nick Castellanos’ bold accusations about Phillies' manager goes viral

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 21, 2025 06:16 GMT
&quot;I
"I'm not a mind reader" - Rob Thompson fires back after Nick Castellanos’ bold accusations about Phillies' manager goes viral. Credit: GETTY

Philadelphia Phillies star Nick Castellanos has played 140 games this season and he had a really upsetting reaction when asked why he hasn't played as often. The controversial comments come after he walked in as a pinch hitter and hit his 250th career home run to help the Phillies win the game 8-2 Friday night.

Ad

In his post-game interview, Castellanos said his communication with Phillies manager Rob Thompson regarding his playing time has been "questionable." He compared the manager to his father, whom he found "blunt, direct, and consistent."

On Saturday, Thompson addressed those comments after losing the game 4-3 to the Arizona Diamondbacks. While Thompson acknowledged that he needs to do a better job to understand his players, he also urged his players to come forward if they have questions about their role in the team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Well, I met with him today, and I thought it was really productive," Thompson said. "I'm not going to get into specifics of what we talked about, but I thought it was good. As far as the communication part of it, not only Nick, but anybody else in that clubhouse doesn't think that I'm communicating enough with them.
Ad
"I'm probably not, and I've got to do a better job of it. It's just being accountable. But there are two ways of communicating, and that door's always open. And I'm not a mind reader. I can't tell the future. I'm not a mind reader. So, you know, I urge players; I want players to come in here and tell me what's on their mind. So, yeah, obviously I have to do a better job."
Ad
Ad

Rob Thompson assures focus is on World Series despite controversial comments from Nick Castellanos

The Phillies are in the middle of a great season and they have already clinched the division to go into the playoffs.

The recent comments from Nick Castellanos do not cast a good light on what's going on behind the scenes in the team. However, Rob Thompson said the team and even Castellanos are only focused on one thing, which is to win the World Series. He said it's okay if everyone doesn't like the other person in the clubhouse as long as the goals are aligned.

Ad
"Nick just hasn't really come out publicly and said anything until last night," Thompson said. "So I don't think it's affecting them in one way, shape, or form. This is a totally Nick group. They have their blinders on, and they are looking for a parade down Broad Street. That's the only thing they're concerned with right now."

It remains to be seen if Thompson's comments water down the ongoing uneasiness within the clubhouse, or if it is an indication of worse to follow.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications