“I’m a person too. I’m a human too” - Marlins’ Dane Myers breaks silence after heckling incident vs. Red Sox, two fans ejected

Miami Marlins outfielder Dana Myers was subjected to heckling from fans at Fenway Park during the series finale against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The Red Sox ejected two fans after the controversial incident.

The Marlins outfielder was heckled by a section of fans during the latter stages of the series finale. Myers said the heckling began in the eighth inning and continued in the ninth.

While Myers didn't share the nature of the heckling, the versatile Marlins outfielder was impacted by their words.

“I don’t really want to get into that. Probably drinking some beers out there, having a good time. It’s a baseball game. I won’t get into necessarily what I heard exactly. It’s part of the game. I think I need to be a pro and probably handle it just a little bit better.

He said the security escorted the perpetrator after the incident.

"Yeah, they probably had that happen before. They kind of were on it right away,” Myers said of the security handling the situation. “Kudos for them kind of stepping in. I wouldn’t ever go into the stands or do anything like that. Just kind of letting them know I’m a person, too. I’m a human, too, so I want some respect as well.”

Myers played a crucial role in his team's come-from-behind 5-3 win as he hit a game-tying homer during a three-run ninth inning rally.

