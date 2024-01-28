"I'm not playing unless I get mine" - When former Rays pitcher Blake Snell refused salary cut amid COVID

During the Cornavirus-impacted 2020 MLB season, Blake Snell and plenty of other big-league stars were on the fence about playing. The season was cut in half, and so too were their paychecks.

Instead of receiving their full salary, players were to earn 37% of their salary. That did not sit well with Snell, who was already concerned about the safety of playing a season that year.

He voiced his concerns on his Twitch page, trying to get fans to understand his point of view. He did not see the logic in risking his life to receive less money than he signed for.

"Y'all gotta understand, man, for me to go -- for me to take a pay cut is not happpening, because the risk is through the roof," stated Snell.

During the time, there were still concerns over the coronavirus and how it could impact the players. Snell felt the risk was not worth the reward.

"No, I gotta get my money. I'm not playing unless I get mine, OK? And that's just the way it is for me. Like, I'm sorry you guys think differently, but the risk is way the h**l higher and the amount of money I'm making is way lower. Why would I think about doing that?" said Snell.

Blake Snell was not the only player who voiced his concerns during the shortened season. Plenty of other players supported Snell after he publicly voiced his concerns.

Bryce Harper felt the same way Blake Snell did

After Blake Snell made his comments, superstar slugger Bryce Harper reiterated Snell's comments. He also felt the increased risk of playing should not result in the loss of money.

"Hey, he's speaking the truth, bro. I ain't madtat him. Somebody's gotta say it. At least he manned up and said it. Good for him. I love Snell, man. Guy's a beast, too. One of the best lefties in the game" stated Harper.

Harper applauded Snell for being man enough to voice his concerns. Nobody ever wants to take a pay cut, no matter the conditions.

Snell would end up playing that 2020 season, seeing solid success in his last year with the Rays. At the end of the season, he compiled a 4-2 record with a 3.24 ERA on 50 innings pitched. He would later be traded to the San Diego Padres in the offseason.

