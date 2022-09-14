"I'm pretty confident we won't lose 23 in a row” - Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts asserts team's postseason prospects after series win against Padres on Sunday

It is to no one's surprise that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in Major League Baseball this season. They currently have a record of 97-43 and are the first team to clinch a postseason berth. The Dodgers basically have the division wrapped up. Although the National League West is technically still in play, that did not stop them from celebrating this past Sunday.

"The #Dodgers had a champagne toast Sunday with postseason caps distributed, only for MLB to realize they made a mistake, and their magic No. was 1. Manager Dave Roberts: "I'm pretty confident we won't lose 23 in a row.'' Their NL West Division title Magic Number is 2." - Bob Nightengale

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated winning the division with champagne and all. However, there was an error and they still needed to win one more game to mathematically clinch the NL West. When asked, manager Dave Roberts said, "I'm pretty confident we won't lose 23 in a row," implying that the Dodgers will eventually clinch the division.

Now, however, the Los Angeles Dodgers need to win two games to clinch the division. Although a collapse this large is highly unlikely, it can be perceived as a bad omen to predict your team's success prematurely.

"The Los Angeles #Dodgers can clinch the NL West tonight with a win at Arizona OR a Padres loss at Seattle" - AlaNNa Rizzo

Regardless, the Dodgers will be reaching the postseason this year and are now coasting to October. Los Angeles has had one of the best regular seasons we have seen in recent history, and they truly have been outstanding. Let's take a look into the 2022 Dodgers season.

The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers: A season of dominance

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

This season, the Dodgers truly seem unstoppable as a team. Their success can be attributed to every player on the roster stepping up this season on both sides of the field.

At the plate, the Dodgers consistently rank in the top five in every major hitting statistic. This includes being first in Major League Baseball in overall team OPS at .791. No other team in the MLB is remotely close.

On the mound, the Dodgers are one of two teams to have a team ERA of under three. They have the lowest ERA in the MLB at just a 2.86, which is outstanding when factoring in the entire squad.

"Your 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers" - LA Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are, bar none, the best team in the league this season. This postseason, the Dodgers will look to win their second World Series title in just three seasons.

