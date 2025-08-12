"I'm probably going to lose it" - Fernando Tatis Jr. explains what stopped him from exploding after HBP drama

The MLB has seen several fights erupt after a pitcher has plunked an opposing batter in retaliation during their at-bat. Even though bench-clearing incidents have reduced in number in the last decade and a half, star batters continue to be targeted.

It is certainly the case for San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., who has been hit six times this season, the latest being a 94 mph fastball from Brayan Bello that he took on his left hip during their matchup against the Boston Red Sox this past weekend.

He made his feelings known to the San Diego Tribune's Kevin Acee about not wanting to charge at the pitcher because of subsequent suspensions and stated his concerns for a preemptive injury.

“Yeah,” Tatis said. “I could charge the mound. But there’s a reason why I’ve been holding myself. If I go out there, it’s not like I’m just going to talk to him. If I go out there, I’m probably going to lose it. And at the end of the day, I’m probably going to lose more than what I can accomplish by doing that. So, I’m just trying to stay in the game and find a way to beat them.”

Half of Tatis' HBPs came up against their divisional rivals, the Dodgers. The two teams met for six games back in June. In the second of this series, Tatis was hit twice, with Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages also bearing the brunt of hits to their bodies.

The second of the hits to Tatis led to benches clearing, and both managers, Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt, were ejected for their scuffle. The Padres and Dodgers face off for six games in the next two weeks.

Tatis also acknowledged that pitchers' tactics of pitching in and above to him, may have resulted in taking some pitches on his arms without going for a swing.

“Probably,” he added. “Because in the areas I’ve been hit in my hand, some of them have still been there, still hurt. Obviously, you baby flinch when you’re at the plate. But I’m not putting that as an excuse. I just gotta find a way to go out there and perform. Find a way.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. doesn't believe HBPs have messed with his form

The 26-year-old isn't accepting that he has been dealt with any major injury, although he does feel the effects of being jolted.

“Probably strength-wise a little bit. But not much. Nothing too crazy,” Tatis said.

It is uncharacteristic for someone of Tatis' stature to carry a .394 SLG over a 35-game span. But in the same time frame, the Padres slugger has a .407 OBP, taking his duties as a leadoff hitter well.

