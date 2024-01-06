"I'm really proud and happy for him" - Japanese Lakers star Rui Hachimura welcomes countryman Shohei Ohtani to the LA sports scene

Born in Japan to a Beninese father and a Japanese mother, NBA star Rui Hachimura has kept his ties to his homeland strong. With one of the most famous Japanese stars ever coming to the Dodgers, Hachimura offered his take.

In December, two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani inked a record-breaking $700 million deal over ten seasons. News of the contract was met with massive intrigue from around the baseball world and beyond.

One of the big names on the LA sports scene to comment on the big news was Los Angeles Lakers star Rui Hachimura. The 25-year old made his NBA debut in 2019, and has been playing for the Lakers since 2023. Hachimura was named to the NBA All-Rookie second team in 2020.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Hachimura lavished praise on Shohei Ohtani's historic deal, claiming:

"“It’s different sports, but I’m in one of the biggest organizations in the world. The Lakers. And also him as well. Baseball. Top league. Dodgers one of the biggest organizations. As a Japanese, I’m really proud of him and happy for him. He actually motivated me.” - Rui Hachimura

Under the terms of a deferral plan, Shohei Ohtani will see $680 million of the $700 million Los Angeles Dodgers' pledge saved until the termination of his contract in 2034. At that point, Ohtani will be in line to receive the balance of his massive deal in incremental payments.

Joining Ohtani on the Dodgers next season will be another Japanese name in Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year old without a single inning of MLB experience was signed to a massive twelve-year contract worth $325 million. Yamamoto decided to sign with the Dodgers despite the fact that he had an offer worth $300 million from the New York Yankees on the table.

Rui Hachimura and Shohei Ohtani represent their country well on the LA sports scene

Although Hachimura is in an earlier stage of his career than Ohtani is, the pair represent the nucleus of a new brand of Japanese star on the LA sports scene. With Hachimura continuing t make a name for himself during the ongoing NBA season, and Ohtani set to make a big splash, it would be advisable to keep your eyes out for both of them in 2024.

Hachimura's words for Ohtani are inspiring, but expect the praise to only heat up after fans get their first glimpse of the star in Dodger blue.

