  "I'm an Shohei Ohtani fan, baby!" - 2x World Series champion Manny Ramirez throws support behind Dodgers $700M superstar for postseason run

“I’m an Shohei Ohtani fan, baby!” - 2x World Series champion Manny Ramirez throws support behind Dodgers $700M superstar for postseason run

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 01, 2025 01:47 GMT
MLB: Wildcard-Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
2x World Series champion Manny Ramirez throws support behind Dodgers $700M superstar for postseason run - Source: Imagn

Former World Series MVP Manny Ramirez showed his support for his former employers ahead of the Wild Card series on Tuesday night.

Ramirez, most notably known for helping the Boston Red Sox win two World Series titles, showed support for his other former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Tuesday's episode of Foul Territory, the 12-time All-Star wore a Dodgers jersey and a hat to support three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani and the defending World Series winners.

"Everything is good, LA Baby, all the way," Ramirez said. "I'm rooting a little bit for Boston, but I'm taking LA all the way. I'm an Ohtani fan, baby. MVP!"
The Dodgers are aiming to become the first team in more than two decades to win back-to-back postseason titles. They will be relying heavily on Ohtani, who is the front-runner for his fourth MVP award.

The Japanese superstar, who resumed his pitching duties this season, registered a career-high 55 home runs to help the franchise clinch the NL West and a postseason berth.

Shohei Ohtani gives Dodgers early lead against Reds with leadoff home run

It didn't take Shohei Ohtani long to make an impact in the NL Wild Card Game 1 against the Cincinnati Reds as the three-time MVP crushed a leadoff home run against Hunter Greene to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

Ohtani got hold of Greene's 100-mph fastball to send it deep over the right field wall to send the crowd at Dodger Stadium into a frenzy. It was his 56th home run of the season, adding to his tally of 55 regular-season homers.

The two-way phenom is also slated to take the mound in Game 3 of the series. However, if the Dodgers rack consecutive wins in the first two games to knock out the Reds, Ohtani will take the mound in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
