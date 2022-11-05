"I'm sorry, guys" - Philladelphia native Chas McCormick apologises to Phillies fans after stunning catch leads Houston Astros to Game 5 victory

Chas McCormick is not a known name in the baseball world. In the city of Philadelphia, however, the locals are very familiar with the name. The Houston Astros outfielder recently broke Philadelphia Phillies fans' hearts in Game 5 of the World Series with a stunning play on November 3.

What may have hurt most for Phillies fans was the immense pain they felt inflicted by one of their own. McCormick is a local Philadelphia guy who was raised as a Phillies fan. He spent many days and nights out at Citizens Bank Park.

McCormick was asked after the game if he had a message or any words for the Phillies faithful.

"Sorry guys," responded Chas McCormick

With the Phillies trailing 3-2 in the ninth inning of game five, the crowd was looking to rally.

J.T. Realmuto stepped up to the plate with one out and nobody on base. Ryan Pressly was holding on to a slender lead in a hostile environment. He knew that up next was a Bryce Harper-Nick Castellanos one-two punch. This out was critical if the Astros hoped to get out of Philadelphia with a win.

Chas McCormick pulled off a stunning catch to help the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win in Game 6

Chas McCormick reacts after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series

Realmuto made solid contact and rocketed a shot to the right field. The crowd leaped to their feet and at one point it looked like it was going all the way.

"CHAS MCCORMICK! WHAT A CATCH (via @MLBONFOX)" - Bleacher Report

McCormick got a great jump on the ball and timed his catch perfectly. He was fearless and even rammed into the outfield wall at full speed while managing to hold onto the ball.

"When I caught that ball and fell down I just remember the stadium being super quiet," added McCormick

It was a soul-crushing catch that silenced the 45,693 fans in attendance. The momentum of the series swung in favor of the Houston Astros at the time.

McCormick may be the villain in his hometown of Philadelphia, but he will return to Houston as a hero.

Game 6 of the series will take place at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night.

