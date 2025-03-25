“I’m still not Shohei” - Freddie Freeman reflects on historic World Series walk-off HR vs. Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman cemented his legacy in franchise and MLB lore with his historic Game 1 walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in last season’s Fall Classic. The home run evoked memories of a similar blast. In 1988, Dodgers’ outfielder Kirk Gibson smashed a game-winning blast off Oakland Athletics closer Dennis Eckersley.

Likewise, Freddie Freeman, nursing an ankle injury that eventually required offseason surgery, blasted a walk-off grand slam to power the Boys in Blue to victory.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Monday, Freeman shared his reflections on the home run, stating:

“It’s hard to wrap (your mind around when you’re so fresh out of it. But yeah, I can’t go anywhere anymore without someone coming up. Everyone knows who I am.”

The walk-off grand slam, the first in World Series history, catapulted Freeman from a notable MLB face to a household name. Homering against the most iconic franchise on the world’s biggest stage elevated Freddie Freeman to superstardom.

However, Freeman mused about not being the most famous player on the team. Freeman quipped:

“I’m still not Shohei.”

His playful jab at Shohei’s Ohtani’s worldwide appeal does not diminish Freeman’s newfound fame. If anything, Freeman expressed his gratitude for being in the position he’s in. Freeman expressed his appreciation by stating:

“I appreciate it. I really do… You appreciate what you were able to create for people. I don’t take that for granted.”

After sweeping the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Freeman and his teammates will resume their title defense when they take on the Detroit Tigers on March 27.

Dodgers doctor on why Freddie Freeman, Betts missed Tokyo Series

Stars Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts notably missed the 2025 Tokyo Series due to various ailments. In particular, Freeman stated that he had been battling with discomfort in his ribs. The injury, while hardly serious, limited his swing. As such, the Dodgers decided to sit him in Tokyo.

The scratch from the lineup in Japan left fans wondering how serious the injury situation truly was. Now, Dodgers team doctor Neal ElAttrache revealed to the Los Angeles Times why Freeman and Betts were left out of the lineup.

Sports Illustrated quoted ElAttrache, stating:

"This time of the year is the worst time of the year to take a chance with somebody that has something that, if you give it a little time, it can get better, but if it doesn't, if you're wrong, and too aggressive with it ... they lose six or eight weeks.”

As such, the team erred on the side of caution. Instead of risking six or eight weeks of downtime, the club preferred the duo to miss a game or two as they recovered. Betts, in particular, dealt with a stomach issue that caused him to reportedly lose 15 pounds and experience severe dehydration.

