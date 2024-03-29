"I'm not sure they are going to be a playoff team this year" - ESPN's Jeff Passan uncertain of Yankees postseason chances in 2024 

The New York Yankees have one of the strongest lineups in the American League East division. However, injuries to key players last year prevented them from making it to the playoffs, breaking their postseason appearance streak since 2017.

However, this year Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo and Marcus Stroman may contribute to a different result. But ESPN's Jeff Passan isn’t on par with that prediction.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Passan sounded pessimistic about the Bronx Bombers’ chance to enter the postseason in 2024. For him, Gerrit Cole could be the deciding factor for the Yankees:

“The Yankees weren’t a playoff team last year and I’m not sure they are going to be a playoff team this year,” Passan told Sportskeeda.

“To lose Gerrit Cole for at least the next couple months and potentially longer, this season is going to hinge on him. If he comes back when he’s supposed to, I think the Yankees have a really good shot at surviving the American League East and surviving the postseason. I don’t think, frankly, that they’re going to be in the mix to win the division.”

Cole will start his season on the IL list due to an elbow injury he sustained after the first start of his Spring Training game. Fortunately for him and the club, he doesn't require Tommy John surgery, but reports suggest he will need a minimum of eight weeks of rest before resuming practice.

Cole was expected to lead the Yankees' rotation. With no luck in acquiring starting pitchers after Stroman, Cole's role became even more important. But the reigning Cy Young winner's injury last month has disrupted the front office's plans.

The Yankees have leaned on Nestor Cortes to fill the Opening Day starter role for the team.

Yankees take first victory of new season

Cortes was named the Yankees' Opening Day starter against the Houston Astros, replacing Cole. Cortes had a great opportunity to showcase his skills, however, he failed to take advantage of it.

Despite the team’s first victory, Cortes was replaced by Jonathan Loaisiga after pitching for five innings and giving up four runs. He had an eye-opening 7.20 ERA in his first start of the season.

The Yankees remained scoreless for the first four innings. The Astros got an early lead in the first innings thanks to Chas McCormick's single. Jake Meyers then widened the gap with the game's first solo home run in the second innings.

Juan Soto brought some relief to the Yankees when he hit a single in the fifth innings and recorded his first RBI of the season. The Yankees then narrowed the gap to 3-4. In the sixth innings, Oswaldo Cabrera hit a solo run to equalize the score to 4-4.

Oswaldo Cabrera after hitting a solo home run against the Astros

Alex Verdugo’s first RBI in the pinstripes came at a critical time. His sac fly brought Aaron Judge home in the seventh innings, leading the Yankees to a 5-4 score. Houston tried their best to overcome that but failed, resulting in the Yankees registering their first win of the season on Opening Day in Houston.

