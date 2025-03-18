"I'm telling Paul Skenes" - Pirates ace's girlfriend Olivia Dunne claps back at fan over bizarre request

Paul Skenes and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, continue to be two of the most popular young athletes in the United States. Skenes is getting ready to begin the 2025 season on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates, while Dunne is wrapping up her collegiate gymnastics career at LSU.

Ad

Dunne has been extremely active on social media for the last few years, and TikTok is one of the platforms that she frequently posts from. On Monday, Dunne posted a video explaining what she was doing that day.

"Secretly leaving school, going to a secret location, for a secret work trip," Dunne captioned the video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Paul Skenes is often featured in the social media posts from Dunne, but this time he was only featured in her response to a fan's request. The exchange started after a fan made a strange request to the collegiate gymnast.

"Secretly crop dust me, 😭😭," @Picklepierre2 commented

Olivia Dunne Paul Skenes Comment on TikTok

Dunne responded by using her boyfriend, but her comment showed how sarcastic and comical she can be.

Ad

"I'm telling Paul," Dunne said.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne first met when the two were at LSU and he was leading the Tigers to a national championship at the College World Series. Dunne has frequently supported Skenes at PNC Park in the early stages of his MLB career.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares emotional goodbye to LSU Gymnastics

Paul Skenes was recently named Opening Day starter for the Pittsburgh Pirates, the first time that he has earned such an honor. While Skenes is just now getting ready to get his season going, Olivia Dunne has wrapped up her gymnastics career.

Ad

The LSU Tigers recently held senior day for the gymnastics team, but Dunne was unable to participate. On March 8, she shared an emotional message on Instagram about missing the big day.

“Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me!💜 #seniornight #gymnastics #lsu #college #senior” Dunne captioned her post.

Ad

Through an Instagram Story, she shared:

"Hi friends! Unfortunately, I've been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night. It absolutely breaks my heart not to get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you've been so good to me! Thank you for the endless support, and as always, Geaux Tigers! - Liv."

Now that Dunne has wrapped up her collegiate career, she will have more time to support Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback