"I’m not voting for a DH to win it" - MLB analyst Michael Wilbon shares bold opinion on Shohei Ohtani's 'MVP candidacy'

Shohei Ohtani's baseball career as a designated hitter has never been better with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-way star has been the bright spot for his team, carrying them forward in many crucial games.

While Ohtani's success continues, Dodgers fans have high hopes for their slugger to win the NL MVP this season. However, it might not be as easy as it seems due to various reasons. Ohtani will need enough votes to win and will also need to beat his competitors.

Shohei Ohtani might have a chance of winning, but no full-time designated hitter has won the MLB MVP. The fact that Ohtani is not an all-rounder or a pitcher this season might hamper his chances of winning. Meanwhile, it's important to note that not every baseball fan or analyst supports a designated hitter to win. One such analyst is Michael Wilbon.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wilbon is not open to voting for a full-time designated hitter. The analyst made a clear statement by sharing his opinions on the same.

“I wouldn’t do it… so ill-advised. You can’t play half the game and be MVP. Listen, as great as Shohei is—and he’s great—I’m not voting for a DH to win MVP," Wilbon said.

While Wilbon might seem to disagree. Frank Isola, Wilbon's co-host was on the other side of the fence.

“If Shohei wins the triple crown and he could, I’d vote for him. If Dennis Eckersley could be an MVP as a reliever, Shohei Ohtani could be an MVP as a DH, come on!" Isola said.

Shohei Ohtani tops the Dodger squad with impressive numbers

Shohei Ohtani had a slow start, but his consistent performances have pushed him ahead of his teammates. Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 26 home runs. The star is ranked No. 2 alongside Gunnar Henderson for the same.

Ohtani has a .316 batting average with a .399 OBP. He leads the team with a 1.034 OPS. In 323 appearances at the plate, Ohtani contributed 62 RBIs and drove in 67 runs in the Dodgers Blue.

His consistency and success might make him the first full-time designated hitter in the history of the MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback